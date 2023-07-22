7 MLB Top Prospects Still Primed to Make Their MLB Debuts in 2023

0 of 7

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The 2023 MLB season has featured one of the deepest rookie classes in recent memory. Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll and Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung are leading the way in their respective Rookie of the Year races.

The influx of up-and-coming talent started during spring training when multiple top prospects broke camp with starting jobs. It has continued throughout the season, with Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz making waves when he debuted in early June.

As contenders gear up for the stretch run and non-contenders start to assess their young talent for next season, we could see at least a few more elite-level prospects burst onto the scene over the final two months.

The following seven top prospects are still primed to make their MLB debut before the 2023 season winds to a close.