7 MLB Top Prospects Still Primed to Make Their MLB Debuts in 2023

7 MLB Top Prospects Still Primed to Make Their MLB Debuts in 2023July 22, 2023
The 2023 MLB season has featured one of the deepest rookie classes in recent memory. Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll and Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung are leading the way in their respective Rookie of the Year races.
The influx of up-and-coming talent started during spring training when multiple top prospects broke camp with starting jobs. It has continued throughout the season, with Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz making waves when he debuted in early June.
As contenders gear up for the stretch run and non-contenders start to assess their young talent for next season, we could see at least a few more elite-level prospects burst onto the scene over the final two months.
The following seven top prospects are still primed to make their MLB debut before the 2023 season winds to a close.
RHP Connor Phillips, Cincinnati Reds
B/R Top 100 Rank: Next 50
Stats: 17 GS, 3.46 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 37 BB, 123 K, 75.1 IP at AA/AAA
A lack of quality starting pitching has already led the Cincinnati Reds to promote Andrew Abbott and Brandon Williamson to the majors this year. With Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo still working their way back from injuries, the rotation remains a huge question mark.
Right-hander Connor Phillips could be the next up-and-coming arm added to the MLB mix.
The Reds acquired the 22-year-old in the deal that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez to the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2022 season. He racked up 150 strikeouts in 109.2 innings between High-A and Double-A last year.
He has continued to impress in the upper levels of the minors this season, using primarily a fastball that sits in the upper 90s and a good curveball. However, his 11.1 percent walk rate and lack of a third go-to pitch could ultimately land him in the bullpen.
Whether he fits in as a starter or a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen, Phillips can make an impact in Cincinnati's surprise pursuit of a playoff berth.
SS/CF Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox
B/R Top 100 Rank: 72
Stats: 77 G, .300/.341/.489, 36 XBH (11 HR), 51 RBI, 31 SB at AA/AAA
The Boston Red Sox gave top prospect Triston Casas an extended look as a September call-up last year before handing him a starting job this season. They could take a similar approach with Ceddanne Rafaela this year.
The 22-year-old was one of baseball's biggest breakout prospects in 2022, hitting .299/.342/.539 with 32 doubles, 10 triples, 21 home runs, 86 RBI and 28 steals in 116 games between High-A and Double-A. He has continued to impress—albeit with a bit less power production—while spending the entire 2023 season in the upper levels of the minors.
Rafaela has little left to prove in the minors at this point. While he has continued to see time at shortstop, his future is in center field, where he profiles as a Gold Glove-caliber defender.
With veteran Adam Duvall headed for free agency at the end of the season, he could slot into Boston's 2024 starting outfield alongside Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran.
RHP Nick Frasso, Los Angeles Dodgers
B/R Top 100 Rank: 63
Stats: 15 GS, 3.64 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 13 BB, 64 K, 47.0 IP at AA
The rich got richer last summer when the Los Angeles Dodgers made a rare seller move and traded swingman Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-player deal that brought back Nick Frasso, adding another quality arm to an already loaded farm system.
A 6'5", 200-pound right-hander with a big fastball, Frasso was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft out of Loyola-Marymount, where he pitched primarily out of the bullpen.
He pitched only five innings in his pro debut in 2021 before undergoing elbow surgery, and he had just 41.2 professional innings under his belt when he joined the Dodgers organization last year. Finally healthy, he has taken off at the Double-A level this year, although he has not pitched beyond five innings in any of his 15 starts.
The Dodgers have a history of getting top pitching prospects acquainted with the majors by using them out of the bullpen. They employed that strategy with guys like Julio Urías, Walker Buehler, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin.
With a fastball that regularly hits 100 mph, a plus changeup and a good slider, Frasso could get MLB hitters out in a short relief role right now.
3B Curtis Mead, Tampa Bay Rays
B/R Top 100 Rank: 42
Stats: 39 G, .303/.366/.487, 20 XBH (3 HR), 30 RBI at Rk/AAA
Curtis Mead looked like a dark-horse candidate for 2023 AL Rookie of the Year honors heading into the season after he hit .298/.390/.532 with 27 doubles, 13 home runs and 50 RBI in 76 games last year while reaching the Triple-A level.
The Australian-born infielder began the 2023 season back at Triple-A with the expectation of being an early call-up, but a left wrist injury sidelined him for nearly two months.
The 22-year-old finally returned to action in late June. After shaking off the rust for a few games in rookie ball, he rejoined the Triple-A roster on June 30.
In 13 games since returning to the top level of the minors, he is hitting .463/.524/.741 with 11 extra-base hits in 63 plate appearances. If he continues to hit like that, it's only a matter of time before he forces his way onto the Rays' MLB roster.
It's not clear exactly where he would fit into the current lineup with Brandon Lowe at second base, Isaac Paredes at third base and a platoon of Luke Raley and Harold Ramirez at designated hitter, but that's a good problem for the Rays to have.
SS Ronny Mauricio, New York Mets
B/R Top 100 Rank: 39
Stats: 83 G, .300/.344/.513, 42 XBH (15 HR), 54 RBI, 15 SB at AAA
Ronny Mauricio turned a corner during the offseason last year when he won Dominican Winter League MVP honors. That has carried over to the best minor league season of his career.
The 22-year-old signed for $2.1 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2017, and he has been one of the most promising young hitters in the New York Mets' farm system since making his professional debut.
The most significant improvement this year has been cutting his strikeout rate from 23.1 to 16.9 percent. He has also raised his on-base percentage from a middling .296 mark to a more palatable .344 showing this year.
The question is how he fits into the Mets' plans.
Second baseman Jeff McNeil is signed through 2026 with a club option in 2027, shortstop Francisco Lindor is signed through 2031, and rookie third baseman Brett Baty is under club control through the 2028 campaign.
If the Mets trade Tommy Pham ahead of the deadline, they could use McNeil at a corner outfield spot and Mauricio at second base down the stretch to give him a look in the majors.
1B/OF Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore Orioles
B/R Top 100 Rank: 37
Stats: 76 G, .321/.399/.579, 40 XBH (16 HR), 39 RBI at AA/AAA
Heston Kjerstad posted a 1.011 OPS with 37 home runs and 129 RBI in 150 games at the University of Arkansas before going No. 2 overall in the 2020 draft, and he was expected to move quickly through the minors. However, he was diagnosed with myocarditis shortly after the draft, and the lingering effects ultimately delayed his pro debut until June 10, 2022.
The 24-year-old has quickly made up for lost time since returning to action. He won Arizona Fall League MVP honors last year when he hit .357/.385/.622 with nine doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI in 22 games.
That strong showing has carried over into the 2023 season, where he has consistently raked against upper minors pitching. He has also added some defensive versatility to his profile by seeing sporadic action at first base.
The Orioles have not been shy about promoting top prospects as the 2023 season has unfolded. Kjerstad could be next to make his debut in Baltimore.
LHP Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants
B/R Top 100 Rank: 14
Stats: 17 GS, 4.79 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 44 BB, 92 K, 56.1 IP at AAA
Left-hander Kyle Harrison established himself as one of baseball's elite pitching prospects last season when he posted a 2.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 186 strikeouts in 113 innings between High-A and Double-A.
The 21-year-old has continued to miss a ton of bats this season, striking out 92 of the 255 batters he has faced at Triple-A Sacramento. However, his command has seriously wavered with a career-high 17.3 percent walk rate.
With Logan Webb and Alex Cobb anchoring the starting rotation, and fellow veterans Alex Wood, Anthony DeSclafani and Ross Stripling also penciled into starting roles, Harrison could be utilized as a swing-and-miss reliever out of the bullpen while continuing to refine his control.
A hamstring injury kept him from pitching in the Futures Game and has him currently sidelined, so he first needs to get healthy. But his arrival in the majors could still come before the 2023 season is over.
With an elite fastball-slider combination, he has an extremely high floor as a high-leverage, Josh Hader-type reliever, although his upside is obviously much higher as a starter.
