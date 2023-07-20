Video: Colts Drop Epic Trailer to Unveil New 'Indiana Nights' Alternative Jerseys

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts revealed their alternate uniforms for the 2023 NFL season on Thursday, dubbing them "Indiana Nights."

In a video featuring wide receiver Alec Pierce and safety Rodney Thomas II, the Colts showed off the new unis, featuring blue jerseys and pants—and most notably—a black helmet:

At the end of the video, the Colts revealed that they will wear the Indiana Nights uniform for their Week 7 home game against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 22.

The Colts also tweeted photos of the uniforms, which show off some of the more subtle details involved:

The shoulders and legs feature double white stripes, the jerseys have a color effect called heather and the captain's "C" is made to look like a horseshoe with the outline of the state of Indiana built into it.

Given the Colts' long history of wearing white helmets, the black helmet is undoubtedly the most jarring aspect of the new set.

The Baltimore Colts had navy blue helmets in their first three years of existence from 1953 to 1955, but they have been white ever since with the exception of wearing throwback unis on occasion.

Several NFL teams have unveiled alternate jerseys for the 2023 season over the past week, but while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks all chose vintage looks, the Colts went with something brand new.

Indy is set to enter what could be a pivotal year in franchise history on the heels of going just 4-12-1 last season.

The Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he will likely be given the chance at some point this season to prove he is the franchise's quarterback of the present and future.