Top 2024 NFL Draft RB Prospects for Teams Facing Offseason Contract Decisions

Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The animosity between running backs and those in front offices unwilling to make significant long-term investments in the position continues to intensify, with a large impact on the incoming talent and how it's viewed.

The New York Giants' Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs don't want to play under the franchise tag this fall. The possibility of missing training camp and part or all of the regular season is on the table.

As Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport noted, Barkley's and Jacobs' negotiations are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the positional market. Multiple high-profile backs are due paydays within the next 12 months.

But the NFL's stance is clear.

"The sad reality for a lot of running backs, most of running backs, is that your most extended deal is probably your first deal if you are a first-round selection," an anonymous general manager told Hondo Carpenter Sr. of Raiders Today.

Large investments are saved for premium positions, not at running back where similar production can be found at a reduced price.

"Fundamentally, people don't think that it's a position that leads to greater expected points and surplus value," a source told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "It's a salary-cap league, with finite resources. That matters. So teams will spend on quarterbacks, receivers, pass rushers, and corner. Those are the positions that provide the most surplus."

Those teams facing upcoming negotiations with veteran backs should already have their eyes set on the 2024 NFL draft class and potential replacements.