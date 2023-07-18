Predicting Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, More NFL RB Contracts Next Offseason

3 of 10

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

There's still one more back left from this year's tag-ees to address. But we should probably work one of the backs mentioned in the title of this piece in.

Don't want to bury the lede.

It has already been an interesting offseason for Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. After piling up a ridiculous (and league-leading) 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons, Ekeler was understandably upset with his 2023 salary and demanded a trade. The situation was resolved at least temporarily with a restructured deal, but Ekeler has been emphatic in his belief that running backs are being treated unfairly at present.

"The trend right now is not to pay running backs, so everyone is like 'OK, we don't have to do it either then,'" Ekeler said on the Rich Eisen Podcast. "Whether it's right, wrong or indifferent, it is what it is. It's going to take something, whether some guy stands out again, whether it's this year, one of these guys holds out and gets a big contract, but we need that needle to move to push us over the edge, because here's the deal: salary cap goes up every single year. So, you see new highs in every single position."

That leaves the Chargers in a tricky position with a back who will be 29 when the 2024 season starts. The franchise tag would not be well-received. A long-term deal would be highly unusual in the current market.

Assuming Ekeler has another season in 2023 similar to the last two, the Chargers (or someone else) are going to face a dilemma here—and the best solution may well be a three-year deal with an "out" after Year 2.

But that deal may get done after the Chargers tag him.



Projected Contract: Three years, $32.5 million, $19 million guaranteed.