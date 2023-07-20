Chiefs Rookie Rashee Rice: 'I Don't Mind Puking...Means I'm Working as Hard as I Can'

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice insisted Wednesday that he had no qualms about getting pushed to his limit by head coach Andy Reid during practice.

After Rice and the team's other rookies began practicing Wednesday at training camp, Rice told reporters that he threw up during the session, but he also made it clear that he wasn't bothered by it: "He's expecting us to be able to run as long as we can. I told them, to be honest with y'all, I don't mind puking. That just means I'm working as hard as I can so I won't puke no more and be ready for the games."

Kansas City selected Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft out of SMU after he posted an impressive line of 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season.

The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins last offseason, lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots in free agency this offseason and missed out on signing DeAndre Hopkins, who agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Because of that, Rice has a chance to play a significant role this season in a receiving corps that is largely inexperienced.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is entering his sixth NFL season, is quarterback Patrick Mahomes' most established option at wideout. Otherwise, he'll be throwing to Rice, third-year man Kadarius Toney and second-year man Skyy Moore.

While the receiving corps is unproven, it is potentially explosive, and Rice believes everyone is committed to being at the top of their game once the season starts, saying: "They always tell us to come, be in shape. Our wide receivers, this is like a track team as far as our wide receivers group. So, we come knowing that we've got to be expected to run as long as, 'til the game is over, 'til practice is over."

Rice and the rest of the receivers have about a month and a half to get in proper condition and build a rapport with Mahomes so they can be in the best position possible to help the Chiefs win a second consecutive Super Bowl.

On paper, it can be argued that the Chiefs have one of the worst receiving groups in the league, but Mahomes made it work last season with tight end Travis Kelce and a ragtag group of wideouts, so there is reason to believe the same will be true in 2023.