Video: Yankees' Carlos Rodón Explains Blowing Kiss to 'Angry' Fan in Loss to Angels

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodón explained why he blew a kiss to the crowd during Wednesday's 7-3 road loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

While entering the dugout after surrendering two runs during the second inning, Rodón quickly gestured to the crowd by blowing a kiss, seemingly in response to getting heckled:

Rodón was asked about it after the game, and he divulged that blowing a kiss was the best thing he could think to do at the time other than simply ignoring it (beginning at 50-second mark):

"I guess it was the best reaction I could give, but better not to give a reaction I guess," Rodón said. "But just one of those things, I was frustrated, and better to blow a kiss or not do anything at all, So, frustrating outing, that's for sure. I showed it there in the second early."

Rodón went on to suggest that the fan who heckled him was a Yankees fan, saying they were "angry, as they should be."

Frustration has been mounting for the Yankees and their fans, as the Angels completed a three-game sweep against them Wednesday. New York has now lost four games in a row and five out of six since the All-Star break.

That leaves the Yanks all alone in last place in the American League East at 50-47, and 3.5 games out of the final wild-card spot.

Along with re-signing superstar slugger Aaron Judge, Rodón was the crown jewel of the Yankees' free-agent class, as he signed a six-year, $162 million contract.

Rodón was an All-Star with the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and the San Francisco Giants in 2022, posting a sub-3.00 ERA in each season.

A muscle strain in his left forearm followed by a back injury forced Rodón to miss the first three months of the season before finally making his debut on July 7.

Rodón has struggled mightily thus far, going 0-3 with a 7.36 ERA in three starts. That included surrendering six earned runs on four hits and five walks over 4.1 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.