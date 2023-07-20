X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Video: Yankees' Carlos Rodón Explains Blowing Kiss to 'Angry' Fan in Loss to Angels

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJuly 20, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JULY 14: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning of a game at Coors Field on July 14, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodón explained why he blew a kiss to the crowd during Wednesday's 7-3 road loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

    While entering the dugout after surrendering two runs during the second inning, Rodón quickly gestured to the crowd by blowing a kiss, seemingly in response to getting heckled:

    Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks

    Rodon reacts to some Yankees fans in attendance <a href="https://t.co/oE86bvyTq1">pic.twitter.com/oE86bvyTq1</a>

    Rodón was asked about it after the game, and he divulged that blowing a kiss was the best thing he could think to do at the time other than simply ignoring it (beginning at 50-second mark):

    YES Network @YESNetwork

    Carlos Rodón meets with the media &amp; reacts to his outing against the Angels and blowing a kiss to the crowd during the game. <a href="https://t.co/hDL3mI9mO7">pic.twitter.com/hDL3mI9mO7</a>

    "I guess it was the best reaction I could give, but better not to give a reaction I guess," Rodón said. "But just one of those things, I was frustrated, and better to blow a kiss or not do anything at all, So, frustrating outing, that's for sure. I showed it there in the second early."

    Rodón went on to suggest that the fan who heckled him was a Yankees fan, saying they were "angry, as they should be."

    Frustration has been mounting for the Yankees and their fans, as the Angels completed a three-game sweep against them Wednesday. New York has now lost four games in a row and five out of six since the All-Star break.

    That leaves the Yanks all alone in last place in the American League East at 50-47, and 3.5 games out of the final wild-card spot.

    Video: Yankees' Carlos Rodón Explains Blowing Kiss to 'Angry' Fan in Loss to Angels
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Along with re-signing superstar slugger Aaron Judge, Rodón was the crown jewel of the Yankees' free-agent class, as he signed a six-year, $162 million contract.

    Rodón was an All-Star with the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and the San Francisco Giants in 2022, posting a sub-3.00 ERA in each season.

    A muscle strain in his left forearm followed by a back injury forced Rodón to miss the first three months of the season before finally making his debut on July 7.

    Rodón has struggled mightily thus far, going 0-3 with a 7.36 ERA in three starts. That included surrendering six earned runs on four hits and five walks over 4.1 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.