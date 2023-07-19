Jets' Breece Hall to Start Training Camp on PUP List amid Knee Injury Recovery

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The New York Jets have placed running back Breece Hall on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to begin training camp, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Hall suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Oct. 23, 2022 during his team's 16-9 road win against the Denver Broncos. The ex-Iowa State star provided a health update on NFL Network in an interview with Mike Yam on NFL Total Access last Wednesday (h/t Coral Smith of NFL.com).

"I'm doing pretty good right now," Hall said. "I've been saying I'll be ready for the first game, so right now I'm just focusing on getting my knee as strong as possible, just getting that confidence back. But it's been going well so far."

The 2022 first-round draft pick amassed 681 total yards and five touchdowns in seven games before his season ended. He notably rushed for 463 yards on 80 carries (5.8 yards per carry).

Hall looked like the potential Offensive Rookie of the Year before his injury, and the team excelled with him on the field.

New York went 5-2 with Hall in the lineup but just 2-8 otherwise last season. They also scored 26.5 points per game with Hall and just 12.5 PPG in contests without him.

If Hall returns to his rookie form upon his return, then the Jets offense will receive a massive boost. It already has with four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers now aboard.

The team also added a promising rookie center in second-round pick Joe Tippman, and the Jets will welcome back starting offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker from a torn ACL suffered midseason.

The Jets open the season on Monday, Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills. Hall should be RB1 if he's ready to go. If he needs more time or the Jets bring him back slowly, then running backs such as Michael Carter, rookie Israel Abanikanda and Zonovan Knight should see the field more.