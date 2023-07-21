5 NFL Teams in Need of a Splashy Acquisition Before 2023 Training Camp

1 of 5

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the second-lowest pressure rate (15.9 percent) and the fewest sacks (20), but they haven't made a big splash in free agency or the draft to address their subpar pass rush.

Heading into training camp, DeMarcus Walker and Trevis Gipson are set to start at defensive end.

Walker recorded a career-high seven sacks with the Tennessee Titans last year, though he's only started in 13 out of 66 games, and his track record lacks consistency. Before 2022, Walker had 12.5 sacks in six seasons.

In 2021, Gipson showed flashes as a pass-rusher, logging seven sacks and 17 pressures. In the following term, he saw a drop-off in his ability to get the quarterback on the ground, registering just three sacks and 18 pressures.

The Bears need an established edge-rusher, and they can find him on the free-agent market.

During a segment on 670 The Score's Bernstein & Holmes Show, Bears general manager Ryan Poles hinted at a potential pass-rushing addition.

"There are some options, potentially trade options," Poles said. "There's also some guys on the street still that could potentially come in and help us. Maybe something will happen sooner rather than later."

Yannick Ngakoue has at least eight sacks in all seven of his pro seasons. Though he's probably going to command north of $10 million per year with well-known agent Drew Rosenhaus as his representative, Chicago can afford to pay him with about $32 million in cap space.