Phillies' Andrew Painter Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery After Elbow Injury

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Wednesday that their team doctors have recommended that top pitching prospect Andrew Painter undergo Tommy John surgery.

As part of the announcement, the Phillies noted that Painter had been partaking in "conservative management" of a UCL injury in his throwing elbow, but since he continues to show symptoms, surgery was determined to be the best course of action:

Painter, who was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, is rated by MLB.com as the Phillies' top prospect, the No. 8 overall prospect in MLB and the top pitching prospect in baseball.

