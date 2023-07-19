X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Phillies' Andrew Painter Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery After Elbow Injury

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJuly 19, 2023

    FORT MYERS, FL- MARCH 01: Andrew Painter #76 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins on March 1, 2023 at the Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
    Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies announced Wednesday that their team doctors have recommended that top pitching prospect Andrew Painter undergo Tommy John surgery.

    As part of the announcement, the Phillies noted that Painter had been partaking in "conservative management" of a UCL injury in his throwing elbow, but since he continues to show symptoms, surgery was determined to be the best course of action:

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    Medical update on Andrew Painter: <a href="https://t.co/L4lRv0kC4w">pic.twitter.com/L4lRv0kC4w</a>

    Painter, who was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, is rated by MLB.com as the Phillies' top prospect, the No. 8 overall prospect in MLB and the top pitching prospect in baseball.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Phillies' Andrew Painter Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery After Elbow Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon