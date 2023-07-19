Cowboys Rumors: Zack Martin Unhappy with Contract, Considering Not Reporting to Camp

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro right guard Zack Martin is reportedly considering not reporting to training camp because of unhappiness regarding his contract.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Martin believes he is "woefully underpaid relative to the market," and the Cowboys have shown no interest in restructuring his deal.

Martin, who signed a six-year, $84 million contract extension in 2018, is under contract for two more seasons and is set to make $13.5 million in total cash this year, and $14 million in 2024, per Spotrac.

Since going 16th overall in the 2014 draft out of Notre Dame, Martin has consistently been among the top guards in the league.

In nine NFL seasons, he has earned eight Pro Bowl nods and six first-team All-Pro selections. The only time he missed the Pro Bowl was in 2020 when he was limited to 10 games due to injury.

According to Spotrac, Martin ranks ninth among NFL guards with an average annual salary of $14 million, putting him $6.5 million behind the top earner in Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom.

Martin did not miss a game in any of his first four NFL seasons or five of his first six. The 2020 campaign was the first in which he missed more than two games, so durability has been among his greatest strengths.

The 32-year-old veteran has started all 137 regular-season games he has appeared in, missing just nine games overall in his career.

Pro Football Reference has given Martin an approximate value of 11 or higher in seven of his nine NFL seasons, and his career AV of 112 places him third among all offensive linemen in Cowboys history behind only Hall of Fame guard Larry Allen and Ralph Neely, who was a Cowboys tackle for 13 seasons in the 1960s and 1970s.

Martin's impact over his nearly decadelong career has been undeniable, as he helped pave the way for DeMarco Murray's 1,845-yard rushing season in 2014, Ezekiel Elliott's 1,631 yards in 2016 and Tony Pollard's breakout campaign of 1,007 yards last season.

Pollard is in line to become the Cowboys' unquestioned No. 1 running back in 2023 following the release of Elliott, and he will need Martin's presence on the right side of the line in order to succeed.

The same can be said for quarterback Dak Prescott, who is looking to bounce back from throwing a league-high 15 interceptions in 12 games last season.