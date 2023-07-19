49ers Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

1 of 3

Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 49ers' 2022 third-round pick faces an uphill climb to playing time if everyone on the running back depth chart is healthy.

Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell will earn the majority of the carries in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Jordan Mason is in line for the backup touches at the position.

San Francisco also gets creative with its play-calling, which means Deebo Samuel and others will run the ball throughout the regular season.

There may not be much need for a fourth running back on the 53-man roster because of how involved McCaffrey and Mitchell are, as well as other offensive skill position players, in the rushing attack.

Davis-Price earned 34 carries in his rookie season, but he only managed 99 rushing yards, which is a concerning sign inside Shanahan's offense that is designed to help running backs.

The LSU product could beat out Mason for the No. 3 running back job, but if he does not do enough in training camp, he could be left on the outside looking in as cuts come in.