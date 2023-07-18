X

    NFL Exec: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb 'Going to Be a Top-of-Market Guy' on Next Contract

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 18, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: NFC wide receiver CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates in the end zone during an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    CeeDee Lamb is under contract through the 2024 season, but the Dallas Cowboys might want to start preparing for the next one he is going to sign.

    "He's going to be a top-of-market guy," an NFL executive said of the 24-year-old, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He's really good."

    Lamb is set to make just $2.5 million in base salary during the 2023 season in the fourth year of his rookie contract. However, that number will take a significant jump to just under $18 million in base salary in 2024 after the Cowboys exercised his fifth-year option.

    The decision to exercise his option was surely an easy one, as the Oklahoma product is among the league's best at just 24 years old.

    The executive's quote about his contract was included in ESPN's ranking of the top 10 wide receivers in the league based on a poll of executives, coaches, scouts and players, and Lamb checked in at No. 10.

    He "has outstanding setup and movement that really bothers DBs," one AFC official said. "Has enough size to expose the smaller/lighter guy, really good run-after-the-catch, strong hands, has improved every year."

    Lamb is coming off a career-best season that saw him finish with 107 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. He thrived in his first year as a true No. 1 option after Dallas traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and figures to be the primary playmaker for quarterback Dak Prescott once again in 2023.

    Another similar season will surely put him in line for that massive deal that could be among the highest in the league at his position.

    Based on total cash, Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders is the highest-paid wideout at $26.6 million. He is followed by Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins ($26.1 million) and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills ($24.4 million).

    Those figures are something for Lamb to strive toward as he continues to establish himself as one of the best receivers in the game.