NFL Scout: Bills WR Stefon Diggs 'Likes the Drama and Being an Enigmatic Guy'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Few players in the NFL are better than Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but at least one scout believes that talent comes with something of a catch.

"He likes the drama and being an enigmatic guy," the scout said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "I'm not saying he's wrong—they should have gone to him more in that playoff game. But he'll be on his best behavior until he decides not to be."

The quote was included in ESPN's survey of executives, coaches, scouts and players around the league that ranked the top 10 players of each position.

Diggs checked in at No. 6 on the wide receiver list, behind only Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins and Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams.

There is no questioning Diggs' talent or consistency, as last season was his fifth straight one with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He finished with 108 catches for 1,429 yards and a career-best 11 touchdowns as Buffalo's No. 1 option.

He also led the league with 1,535 receiving yards in 2020.

Yet the scout called "the drama and being an enigmatic guy" part of the "Diggs experience," which is notable given the apparent friction in place after the Bills lost to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round.

The University of Maryland product finished that game with four catches for 35 yards on 10 targets and showed some of his frustration on the sidelines.

In June, ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said Diggs' unhappiness with the team "goes back weeks and maybe months" and stems from not "getting the ball quite as much as he wanted last year" even though he was fifth in the league with 154 targets.

Schefter provided more details:

"But I think it was when he was getting it, how often he was getting it, when games were on the line. I don't know if he felt he was being counted on to his level of productivity. And so there's been things with him that have dated back for a while.

"It certainly seems like they all got in a room, they talked about it, they made their attempts to appease him, and all sides put their issues on the table, and we'll see how it goes. I think for now, everything is good. But let's see what happens if they lose a game and he doesn't get the ball. We'll see if it lasts."

There may be more to manage with Diggs, but he still remains one of the league's best wideouts and a key part to Buffalo's realistic Super Bowl hopes with the 2023 season approaching.