6 Things We've Learned From the 2022-23 NHL Season and Offseason

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In a league where almost every contender is strapped for cash, smart front offices look at the trade market. On top of the flat cap, this season's class of lackluster UFAs has really driven the value of acquiring a star via trade home.

How many times have we seen teams sign a player for too many years that it hurts them down the line?

Contrary to popular belief, NHL GMs generally don't go into these deals thinking they're the shrewdest, smartest moves of all time. They've thought of it more like a necessary evil: Get two or three good years out of a player with a consistent resume and hopefully make it count, then suck it up for the decline on the back end.

This mentality has worked pretty well -- Artemi Panarin comes to mind -- but confirmation bias makes us forget many of the times it didn't work out. Plus, it's part of the reason these teams find themselves in these financial woes in the first place.

Why don't we take a look at the patterns of teams finding real success #inthiseconomy?

Panthers GM Bill Zito sent Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar to Calgary for Matthew Tkachuk. That was a huge change that would inevitably change the complexion of the team, but Tkachuk made sure it was a change for the better with his Hart finalist regular season performance and playoff encore.

As they often do, the Golden Knights took advantage of the right situation in 2021 to bring Jack Eichel from Buffalo to Vegas for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a future first-rounder and a future second-rounder. I don't think the Stanley Cup Champions regret that one.

The Hurricanes acquired Brent Burns in a trade that sent only one roster forward (bottom-six fan favorite Steven Lorentz) to San Jose, and Burns tore it up on offense as one of the highest-scoring defensemen in the league as the Hurricanes reached the Eastern Conference Final.

I wonder where the Kings would've been last season without Kevin Fiala, who they acquired in a trade that sent Brock Faber and a first-rounder to the Wild. Not to mention the number of first-rounders the Lightning have given up on their path to multiple Cups.

I could go on, but let's end on the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Avalanche. Colorado acquired three players via trade who would contribute essentially to that run: Nazem Kadri, Artturi Lehkonen and Devon Toews.

Many of these trades came at a low price roster-wise for teams contending for a Cup and even the high-priced guys were worth it. The moral of the story is that these days, being a good GM means seeing past a weak UFA class or two and using some creativity to address your specific roster needs. It also means if Tkachuk or Eichel are available, you trade for them.