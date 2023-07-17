Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso Not Expected to Be Put on Block by NY at MLB Trade Deadline

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets are reportedly not expected to entertain the idea of moving first baseman Pete Alonso prior to the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets may prove to be sellers, but they have not had any talks with other teams regarding specific players, and Alonso isn't likely to be on the block despite the fact that he is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

Regarding Alonso's future with the Mets and whether there may come a time when they do listen to offers, a source told Martino: "If they don't feel like they are going to sign him, the offseason is a better time to talk about trades, because more teams would be involved."

Should the Mets sell off some of their assets, Martino noted that impending free agents in outfielders Tommy Pham and Mark Canha, reliever David Robertson and catcher Omar Narváez are the likeliest candidates to move.

After winning 101 games and reaching the playoffs last season, expectations were through the roof for the Mets entering the 2023 campaign.

Instead, New York has stumbled to a 43-50 start, leaving it 18.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East and 8.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wild-card spot in the NL.

Alonso was a huge part of the Mets' success last season, hitting a career-best .271 with 40 home runs and a career-high 131 RBI en route to his second All-Star selection.

The 28-year-old slugger was named an All-Star again this season thanks to his 26 homers and 61 RBI, although he is hitting just .207 with a .306 on-base percentage.

While Alonso is on track to post the worst batting average of his career by far, he has been the Mets' best offensive producer this season along with shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is hitting .232 with 19 home runs and 60 RBI.

Along with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Alonso has been one of MLB's most consistent power hitters in recent years, which suggests the Mets could land a massive return in a trade.

Additionally, Alonso is in line for a significant raise from his 2023 salary of $14.5 million when the time comes for him to sign a new deal with the Mets or another team.

Although the Mets have performed far worse this season as a team than most expected, they still boast a ton of talent and have a chance to turn things around this season or next.

Because of that, it is difficult to envision them moving on from a franchise cornerstone like Alonso, especially since team owner Steve Cohen has been clear about his intentions to win a World Series as soon as possible.