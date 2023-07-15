Cowboys Rumors: Terence Steele Talking New Contract, Could Become 'Cowboy For Life'

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle Terence Steele are working on a contract that could make him a "Cowboy for life."

Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com reported the news:

"It might not be the highest-profile move, or even the highest-priority move, but the Dallas Cowboys, a source tells CowboysSI.com, are in the midst of contract negotiations with offensive lineman Terence Steele, with both sides hoping for a sort of "Cowboy for Life'' deal.

Steele joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. He has started 40 of 45 games for Dallas over three seasons. The 25-year-old is currently recovering from a torn ACL and MCL suffered last December against the Houston Texans.

