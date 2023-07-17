Ranking the Top 25 MLB Trade Candidates for 2023 Deadline

2 of 10

25. RHP Keynan Middleton, Chicago White Sox

Middleton has been one of the offseason's most successful minor league signings, returning to the quality late-inning form he showed early in his career with the Los Angeles Angels. The 29-year-old has a 3.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 11.7 K/9 in 35 appearances, and with a $750,000 salary this year, he fits easily onto any contender's payroll.

24. RHP Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics

An All-Star last season when he finished with a 4.28 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 111.1 innings, Blackburn is a useful back-of-the-rotation starter on a contender. The 29-year-old is controllable through the 2025 season, and with a decent raise over his $1.9 million salary likely forthcoming during the offseason, the A's will be motivated to deal.

23. SS Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

With a .223/.258/.262 line and a 45 OPS+ that ranks dead last among 151 qualified hitters, Anderson has been terrible this year. However, the two-time All-Star was a .318 hitter over the past four seasons, and a change of scenery to a contender might be just what he needs to jump-start his season. His contract carries a $14 million club option for next year with a $1 million buyout.

22. RHP Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

A 6.06 ERA in 108.1 innings doesn't jump off the page, but Lynn has shown flashes of late, including brilliant starts on June 18 (7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 17 K) and July 6 (7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 11 K). The 36-year-old has been to the postseason seven different times, and if the White Sox pay down some of the remainder of his $18.5 million salary, he could be a nice pickup.

21. SS Paul DeJong, St. Louis Cardinals

DeJong hit just .157 and struggled to the point that he was demoted to the minors last year, but he has rebounded nicely this season with a 100 OPS+ and 12 home runs in 253 plate appearances. He has club options for 2024 ($12.5 million) and 2025 ($15 million), so he could either be a rental or a future addition.