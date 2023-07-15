Eagles' Lane Johnson Called Overrated by NFL Exec: 'A Lot of Credit for Being Noisy'

AP Photo/Matt York

One NFC executive believes that Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, is not as good as advertised.

The executive made the remarks to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who polled front-office personnel, coaches and scouts on the league's top offensive tackles. There was a difference in opinion on Johnson, who ranked fourth overall.

"Premier player," an AFC scout told Fowler. "Incredibly gifted athlete with force."

Fowler then wrote: "But one NFC exec believes Johnson is overhyped and plays in a run-pass-option offense that helps him limit sacks."

The NFC executive added: "He gets a lot of credit for being noisy and playing on a good team."

Johnson and fellow offensive tackle Jordan Mailata appeared to respond to the list on social media.

"It's that time of the year for rankings, projections, predictions, etc.," Johnson wrote. "Can't wait to get back at it with my island brother!"

On paper, Johnson is one of the league's top offensive tackles. The former Oklahoma star just made his second All-Pro team, and Pro Football Focus hasn't credited him with a sack allowed since 2020.

Many people polled did like Johnson's work: He ended up ranked behind the San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams, the Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs. Mailata finished fifth.

Johnson and the defending NFC champion Eagles will open the 2023 regular season on Sept. 10 at the New England Patriots.