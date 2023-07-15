NFL Rumors: Joe Mixon's Bengals Contract Details Revealed; RB Could Return for 2024

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The specifics of running back Joe Mixon's restructured contract with the Cincinnati Bengals surfaced Saturday, and they reportedly could contribute to him staying with the team through 2024.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mixon took a $4.39 million pay cut in 2023 and a $4.67 million pay cut in 2024. The reworked deal will pay him a base salary of $5.51 million this season, plus $2 million in incentives.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Mixon had been due $10.1 million in 2023 with a salary cap hit of $12.791 million before the restructure.

Mixon had been in danger of potentially getting released either this offseason or next offseason due to his cap number, but Rapoport noted that the reworked deal could allow him to see through the rest of his contract in 2023 and 2024.

Mixon, who signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Bengals in 2020, has been the team's featured back for nearly his entire six-year NFL career.

Cincinnati selected Mixon in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Oklahoma, and after splitting time with Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill as a rookie, he was the unquestioned No. 1 guy moving forward.

From 2018 to 2021, Mixon rushed for at least 1,100 yards in three of four seasons with the lone exception being 2020 when he missed all but six games due to injury.

In 2021, Mixon rushed for a career-high 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns, plus he caught 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns en route to his first and only Pro Bowl selection.

Expectations were high for Mixon entering the 2023 season after helping the Bengals reach the playoffs the previous year, but his production dropped off significantly.

Mixon's 814 rushing yards were his fewest in a full season since rushing for 626 yards as a rookie, plus his 3.9 yards per carry were his lowest in a full season since his rookie campaign.

The soon-to-be-27-year-old did manage seven rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns, though, plus he set career highs with 60 receptions and 441 receiving yards.

It can be argued that Samaje Perine was a more effective running back for the Bengals at times last season, as he averaged 4.1 yards per carry, caught 38 passes and scored six total touchdowns despite starting only two games.

However, Perine signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency, leaving Cincy with little to speak of behind Mixon.

The running back depth chart aside from Mixon is made up of 2019 sixth-round pick Trayveon Williams, 2023 fifth-round pick Chase Brown and 2021 sixth-round pick Chris Evans.

Neither Williams nor Evans have reached the 200-yard rushing mark in a single season during their NFL careers, further highlighting the importance of keeping Mixon in the fold.

Much of the Bengals' offensive success next season will depend on quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and the passing game, but when he is on his game, Mixon gives them the type of balance they need to keep opposing defenses honest.