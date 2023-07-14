Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Friday's Winners and Losers

Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Friday's Winners and LosersJuly 14, 2023
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set up the dream Wimbledon men's singles final with semifinal victories on Friday.
Alcaraz and Djokovic both flashed their dominance in straight-set wins over Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner.
Alcaraz's win over Medvedev advanced him into his first Wimbledon singles final. His only other previous major title match appearance came at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Djokovic reached his 35th-career Grand Slam final with his triumph over Sinner.
The four-time reigning Wimbledon champion has not been beaten on Centre Court in his last 45 appearances.
Alcaraz will try to become the first player to eliminate Djokovic since 2017 in Sunday's men's singles final (9 a.m. ET, ESPN).
Friday Results
Men's Semifinals
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3
No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. No. 8 Jannik Sinner, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4)
Carlos Alcaraz Reaches First Wimbledon Final
Alcaraz looked like the far better player for most of his showdown with the No. 3 seed.
The Spaniard made the gap in class between himself and Medvedev look far steeper than it actually is on paper.
Alcaraz picked up a late break in the first set and then carried over that momentum into the second set, when he picked up an early service break.
The No. 1 seed once again shined with his serve-and-volley ability, as he won 78 percent of his net points. He had 28 net-point wins compared to Medvedev's 16. The Russian player only converted on 62 percent of his net points.
Alcaraz was also much more effective on Medvedev's serve, as he had 14 break-point opportunities compared to four from his fellow first-time semifinalist in London.
Medvedev will look to rebound from the loss by preparing for the U.S. Open, a tournament he won in 2021. All four of his Grand Slam final appearances took place on hard courts.
Alcaraz will play Djokovic for the third time in their careers, and for the first time in a Grand Slam final. The two split their previous two meetings, both of which occurred on clay courts.
Novak Djokovic Moves One Win Away from 5th Straight Wimbledon Title
Djokovic was his normal dominant self on Centre Court in his three-set win over Sinner.
The second-seeded Serbian looked more composed in the biggest moments of the match, especially in the third-set tiebreak, when he had to rally from a dropped point on serve.
Sinner played well enough to potentially force the match into four sets, but he lacked the killer instinct that Djokovic displayed countless times throughout his career.
The 23-time major winner avoided any service breaks outside of tiebreaks against the eighth-seeded Italian. Sinner went 0-for-6 on break points, while Djokovic went 2-for-9.
The two break-point conversions were vital for Djokovic to gain advantages in the first two sets.
Sinner had his chance to extend the match in the third-set tiebreak, but he committed one double fault and two unforced errors after he went up 3-1.
Sinner has one more chance to reach his first major final in 2023. The Italian is a five-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist and landed in the final eight in New York last year.
Djokovic will play for his fifth straight Wimbledon crown, and his 24th overall major title, on Sunday.