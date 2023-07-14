Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Friday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set up the dream Wimbledon men's singles final with semifinal victories on Friday.

Alcaraz and Djokovic both flashed their dominance in straight-set wins over Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz's win over Medvedev advanced him into his first Wimbledon singles final. His only other previous major title match appearance came at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Djokovic reached his 35th-career Grand Slam final with his triumph over Sinner.

The four-time reigning Wimbledon champion has not been beaten on Centre Court in his last 45 appearances.

Alcaraz will try to become the first player to eliminate Djokovic since 2017 in Sunday's men's singles final (9 a.m. ET, ESPN).