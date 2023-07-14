NFL Exec Compares Titans' Derrick Henry to Adrian Peterson: 'He's Still an Anomaly'

Harry How/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry is quickly approaching the 30-year-old threshold that often spells the end of the line for NFL running backs, but there is some belief within the league that Henry's physical makeup will help him remain productive longer than most.

Speaking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an anonymous NFL personnel director praised Henry, saying: "There's a little decline, but he's still an anomaly. You just don't know how long it will last. If anyone can do it, it will be him. Adrian Peterson is a guy like that. They can last longer."

At 6'3" and 247 pounds, Henry is one of the most physically imposing running backs in NFL history, and that size has helped him put up some spectacular numbers during his seven-year career.

The three-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro and 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has rushed for 8,335 yards and 78 touchdowns, while adding 127 receptions for 1,244 yards and three scores in 102 career games.

King Henry, who will turn 30 in January, has rushed for double-digit touchdowns in each of the past five seasons and rushed for at least 1,500 yards in three of the past four seasons. He was on pace for nearly 2,000 yards in 2021, but an injury cost him eight games and limited him to just under 1,000 yards.

While it didn't quite measure up to the 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns Henry put up in 2020, he was still a dominant force last season, rushing for 1,538 yards and 13 scores.

The Titans have leaned heavily on Henry over the past several seasons, as he has crossed the 300-carry mark in three of the past four seasons.

That figures to be the case again in 2023, especially since quarterback Ryan Tannehill is coming off a down year and the Titans don't have many established targets in the passing game.

Minnesota Vikings legend Adrian Peterson is one of the few running backs over the past couple of decades to remain productive into their 30's.

Peterson rushed for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns in his age-30 season, and even reached the 1,000-yard mark at the age of 33 with the Washington Commanders in 2018.

The 38-year-old Peterson technically isn't retired yet, although he didn't play last season and it seems unlikely he will ever play another NFL game.

From the time Peterson was Henry's current age, he played eight more NFL seasons, which provides hope that Henry can continue to be a force for many years to come.