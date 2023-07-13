Garrett Wilson: Jets' Offense with Aaron Rodgers 'Super Similar' to Old Scheme

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson said that the team's 2023 offense under new quarterback Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is "super similar" to last year's scheme.

"Lucky for me, it's been super similar, you know, they're both a West Coast offense and have the same premises," Wilson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio's Press Coverage with Vic Carucci and Dan Leberfeld.

"But, you know, with this new offense, there are a few nuances that you just got to be keen on when you're a skilled player in the offense, especially having someone like Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback."

The Jets traded for Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, back in April.

New York and Mike LaFleur also parted ways, and the Jets brought in Hackett, who worked with Rodgers as the Packers' OC from 2019-2021.

Rodgers won a pair of NFL MVP in 2020 and 2021 while working with Hackett, who the quarterback called a "really close friend" that he loves "like a brother." That should bode well for an offense that finished fourth-last in the NFL in scoring last year.

The talent is there for the Jets to vastly improve on offense with Rodgers now in the mix. Wilson enjoyed a tremendous rookie season with 83 receptions, 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

The Jets will also welcome back running back Breece Hall, who looked like a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year before suffering a midseason torn ACL.

New York also brings in some veterans at wideout, including ex-Packer Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb.

Gang Green opens the 2023 season on Monday, Sept. 11 against the reigning three-time AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.