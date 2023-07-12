Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Wednesday's Winners and LosersJuly 12, 2023
Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Wednesday's Winners and Losers
Christopher Eubanks' incredible run at Wimbledon came to an end in five sets on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old American went up two sets to one over No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in his quarterfinal match.
Medvedev took over with a fourth-set tiebreak win and then Eubanks fell apart in the fifth set as the No. 3 seed got stronger.
Medvedev is one of four top-eight seeds in the men's singles semifinals. He will play top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who knocked out No. 6 seed Holger Rune in straight sets.
Wednesday's two women's singles quarterfinal matches had one straight-set blowout and one thriller as well.
Ons Jabeur won the rematch of the 2022 Wimbledon final against Elena Rybakina, while Aryna Sabalenka rolled against the final American left in the women's draw, Madison Keys.
Wednesday Results
Men's Singles
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 6 Holger Rune, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4
No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. Christopher Eubanks, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1
Women's Singles
No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 25 Madison Keys, 6-2, 6-4
No. 6 Ons Jabeur def. No. 3 Elena Rybakina, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1
Daniil Medvedev Ends Christopher Eubanks' Cinderella Run
Eubanks had a window to pull off another upset for the ages at Wimbledon.
The 27-year-old pulled ahead by a set over Medvedev before the No. 3 seed took control of the match for good.
Eubanks' loss does not take away from his remarkable run to the final eight.
The American knocked out No. 12 seed Cameron Norrie, the top-ranked British man, in the second round and upset No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.
Eubanks' run was even more incredible when you consider this was his first time in a Wimbledon main draw. He attempted to qualify for the tournament on four previous occasions.
Eubanks will hopefully use the Wimbledon run as a catalyst for a strong summer in the buildup to the U.S. Open, where he will be one of the biggest fan favorites
For Medvedev, the win marked the first time he reached the Wimbledon semifinals. His run into the fourth round last year was his previous best mark on the grass court.
Medvedev will be after his fifth Grand Slam final in the semifinal showdown with Alcaraz on Friday.
Carlos Alcaraz Wins in Straight Sets
Alcaraz delivered his best performance of the tournament against Rune.
The No. 1 seed produced just his second straight-set victory of the event on Center Court.
Alcaraz was pushed into a first-set tiebreak, and after he captured that set, he let out a loud roar in celebration.
The Spaniard won the next two sets by 6-4 score lines to avoid any drama in his quarterfinal with the sixth-seeded Dane.
The three-set victory should allow Alcaraz to be a bit more fresh compared to Medvedev. Both players will have the regular day off. Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner earned two days of rest before their semifinal.
Alcaraz and Medvedev split their two previous matches. Medvedev's win came at Wimbledon in the second round of the 2021 event before Alcaraz started his rapid ascension up the ATP Tour rankings. Alcaraz beat Medvedev in the Indian Wells final this year.
Ons Jabeur Avenges 2022 Final Loss in Comeback Fashion
Jabeur authored one of the most dominant comeback efforts of the tournament in her final rematch with Rybakina.
The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up fell just short in the first-set tiebreak versus the reigning champion.
Jabeur then powered back with set victories of 6-4 and 6-1 to return to the Wimbledon semifinal for the second straight year.
The Tunisian player had not reached a Grand Slam semifinal before Wimbledon last year and now she is one win away from qualifying for her third major title match in five events. She lost in the 2022 U.S. Open final to Iga Swiatek.
Jabeur's path to the final goes through the most consistent Grand Slam player on the women's side in 2023.
Aryna Sabalenka Reaches 3rd Straight Grand Slam Semifinal
Sabalenka became the first woman to reach the first three Grand Slam semifinals in a season since Serena Williams in 2016, per ESPN.
Sabalenka earned her semifinal spot with her fourth two-set victory in five matches at Wimbledon.
The No. 2 seed knocked out Keys, a strong grass court player in her own right, in one hour and 27 minutes.
Sabalenka advanced to her second-career Wimbledon semifinal and her sixth Grand Slam semifinal in the last three seasons.
Sabalenka owns a 3-1 head-to-head record against Jabeur. One of those wins came in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2021.
Jabeur has not beaten Sabalenka since their first head-to-head clash at the 2020 French Open.