Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Wednesday's Winners and Losers

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Christopher Eubanks' incredible run at Wimbledon came to an end in five sets on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old American went up two sets to one over No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in his quarterfinal match.

Medvedev took over with a fourth-set tiebreak win and then Eubanks fell apart in the fifth set as the No. 3 seed got stronger.

Medvedev is one of four top-eight seeds in the men's singles semifinals. He will play top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who knocked out No. 6 seed Holger Rune in straight sets.

Wednesday's two women's singles quarterfinal matches had one straight-set blowout and one thriller as well.

Ons Jabeur won the rematch of the 2022 Wimbledon final against Elena Rybakina, while Aryna Sabalenka rolled against the final American left in the women's draw, Madison Keys.