One 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Who Could Solve Major Problems for Each Bottom 5 Team

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colts projected starting OTs: Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith

Reserves: Jordan Murray, Blake Freeland (R), Carter O'Donnell

After a few years of trying, and failing, to replace Andrew Luck with veteran quarterbacks, the Indianapolis Colts and general manager Chris Ballard finally changed their strategy and drafted Anthony Richardson as the future of the franchise. While Richardson might be a project, he certainly has plenty of potential to become a star in the league.

However, one aspect of the Colts' roster that could potentially derail the Florida product's career is the team's offensive line, especially at tackle. Indianapolis allowed 60 sacks last season with Bernhard Raimann (seven), Braden Smith (seven) and Matt Pryor (six) serving as the biggest culprits, yielding 20 combined quarterback takedowns, per Pro Football Focus.

That's where Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt comes in, who was a wall in pass protection last season, according to PFF's Max Chadwick.

"Alt led all tackles in the country in overall grade (91.4) and run-blocking grade (91.0)," Chadwick wrote in his 2024 mock draft that sent Alt to Indianapolis. "He was also sixth among Power Five ones in pressure rate allowed (2.1%). He has a massive frame at 6-foot-8, 315 pounds and told me he has over a seven-foot wingspan. Alt looks like the best offensive tackle prospect since Penei Sewell."

Adding the Golden Domer to the Colts' line would help keep Richardson upright while also giving them the flexibility to get out of Smith's contract next offseason. The team would save about $13.7 million of cap space with a post-June 1 designation, via Over The Cap, in that situation.

Raimann, who originally played tight end at Central Michigan, was highly regarded for his athleticism coming out of college and could potentially make the switch to right tackle. By no means am I trying to downplay that position change, but he's only played left tackle for three years, so it's not as if that would be a dramatic shift.

Also, the Colts could keep Smith and plug Alt in on the left side. Regardless of what they do, there's no doubt that their young quarterback would have a better chance of succeeding with the Fighting Irshman in the lineup.