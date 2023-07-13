One 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Who Could Solve Major Problems for Each Bottom 5 Team

One 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Who Could Solve Major Problems for Each Bottom 5 TeamJuly 13, 2023
The NFL draft is all about solving problems, especially for teams holding picks toward the top of the board. While drafting for need has become a bit antiquated, clubs still look for game-changing players who can elevate the roster as a whole in a top-five selection.
Here, we'll enter into a hypothetical world where some of the top prospects from the 2024 draft class can immediately join one of the bottom five teams in the league and explain how each player could solve problems for each team.
The "bottom five teams" were determined by using the reverse order of DraftKings Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, and the top prospects were derived from Pro Football Focus' summer draft board. All starter projections are based on OurLads.com's depth charts.
Arizona Cardinals: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
Cardinals projected starting CBs: Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton
Reserves: Kris Boyd, Kei'Trel Clark (Rookie), Garrett Williams (R), Rashad Fenton
Seeing as the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans are tied for the longest odds to win the Super Bowl heading into the season and the Cardinals have the Texans' first-round pick, nearly every early 2024 mock draft has Arizona taking USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
While Williams is hands-down the top prospect in this draft class so far, the Cardinals do have Kyler Murray under contract through 2028 as he signed an extension last year. Meanwhile, their cornerback room leaves a lot to be desired.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could easily be their top corner the moment he walks in the door. McKinstry is excellent in press coverage and had eye-popping ball production last year with 15 pass breakups. That would give Arizona's secondary four guys who can swat away passes as Marco Wilson led the team with 10 PBUs last year, Jalen Thompson tied for second with eight and Budda Baker had seven.
Also, McKinstry's presence would allow rookie Kei'Trel Clark to stay in his more natural position as a slot or nickel corner and give rookie Garrett Williams more time to recover from his torn ACL. Essentially, adding the Alabama product would prevent the Cards from having to force one of their first-year players into action out wide before they're ready.
McKinstry 2022 stats: 13 games, 35 total tackles, 1 INT, 15 PD
Houston Texans: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Texans projected starting WRs: Nico Collins, John Metchie III, Robert Woods
Reserves: Tank Dell (R), Xavier Hutchinson (R), Noah Brown
While all it takes is reading Marvin Harrison Jr.'s name to know he has a Hall of Fame bloodline, it's pretty obvious on his tape too.
Harrison Jr. is an exceptional route-runner who pairs elite change of direction skills with an understanding of how to attack a defensive back's leverage to help create separation. His intelligence also shows up on scramble drills as he's consistently able to find open areas of the field, and he has some nuance at the top of routes that resembles an NFL veteran.
After spending the second overall pick on quarterback C.J. Stroud, reuniting the Buckeye tandem would be just what the Houston Texans need.
Led by Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the Texans have a solid offensive line to protect Stroud. They also have a decent running game Dameon Pierce and a quality tight end in Dalton Schultz. So, the foundation is mostly there for a young passer to succeed, but they are missing a major piece to the equation; a go-to wide receiver.
Nico Collins has struggled to stay healthy during the first two seasons as a pro and lacks the ability to separate to be a No. 1 wideout in the NFL. Robert Woods turned 31 in April and has never really filled that role, and John Metchie III is still a big question mark after missing all of his rookie season.
Adding Harrison Jr. to the Texans would allow those three wideouts to play the complementary roles they thrive at, while simultaneously giving Stroud a familiar face to throw to and completing Houston's offense.
Harrison Jr. 2022 stats: 77 catches, 1,263 yards, 14 TDs
Indianapolis Colts: OT Joe Alt
Colts projected starting OTs: Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith
Reserves: Jordan Murray, Blake Freeland (R), Carter O'Donnell
After a few years of trying, and failing, to replace Andrew Luck with veteran quarterbacks, the Indianapolis Colts and general manager Chris Ballard finally changed their strategy and drafted Anthony Richardson as the future of the franchise. While Richardson might be a project, he certainly has plenty of potential to become a star in the league.
However, one aspect of the Colts' roster that could potentially derail the Florida product's career is the team's offensive line, especially at tackle. Indianapolis allowed 60 sacks last season with Bernhard Raimann (seven), Braden Smith (seven) and Matt Pryor (six) serving as the biggest culprits, yielding 20 combined quarterback takedowns, per Pro Football Focus.
That's where Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt comes in, who was a wall in pass protection last season, according to PFF's Max Chadwick.
"Alt led all tackles in the country in overall grade (91.4) and run-blocking grade (91.0)," Chadwick wrote in his 2024 mock draft that sent Alt to Indianapolis. "He was also sixth among Power Five ones in pressure rate allowed (2.1%). He has a massive frame at 6-foot-8, 315 pounds and told me he has over a seven-foot wingspan. Alt looks like the best offensive tackle prospect since Penei Sewell."
Adding the Golden Domer to the Colts' line would help keep Richardson upright while also giving them the flexibility to get out of Smith's contract next offseason. The team would save about $13.7 million of cap space with a post-June 1 designation, via Over The Cap, in that situation.
Raimann, who originally played tight end at Central Michigan, was highly regarded for his athleticism coming out of college and could potentially make the switch to right tackle. By no means am I trying to downplay that position change, but he's only played left tackle for three years, so it's not as if that would be a dramatic shift.
Also, the Colts could keep Smith and plug Alt in on the left side. Regardless of what they do, there's no doubt that their young quarterback would have a better chance of succeeding with the Fighting Irshman in the lineup.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Caleb Williams
Projected starting QB: Baker Mayfield
Reserves: Kyle Trask, John Wolford
The Tampa Bay Buccanneers are in the process of learning the lesson the New England Patriots had to learn a few years ago; replacing the greatest quarterback of all time is difficult. Shocking, right?
Heading into training camp, Baker Mayfield appears to be the leader in the clubhouse to fill Tom Brady's shoes in Tampa Bay. It's no secret that Mayfield has been on a downward trend since his rookie year.
That's why the Cleveland Browns were willing to trade for and give Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed contract, and the Carolina Panthers benched the 2018 No. 1 overall pick five games into his tenure with the team.
Sure, maybe Kyle Trask ends up winning the job and is the Bucs' quarterback of the future, but that feels more like a pipe dream at this point. In six preseason games over two years, Trask has completed just 59.0 percent of his passes for 769 yards and two touchdowns to four interceptions.
Meanwhile, Caleb Williams was the most electrifying player in college football last season and appears to be the crown jewel of the upcoming draft class. Williams fits what most teams are looking for under center nowadays as he can extend plays with his legs and throw from multiple arm slots.
Tampa Bay already has a good foundation for their offense with a strong line led by Tristan Wirfs and one of the best wide receiver duos in the league in Mike Evans and Chirs Godwin. They're just missing a quarterback, which is a pretty big hole to have, and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner would help maximize their offensive potential.
Williams' 2022 stats: 66.6% completions, 4,537 passing yards, 42 TDs, 5 INTs, 382 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs
Tennessee Titans: WR Emeka Egbuka
Titans' projected starting WRs: Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips
Reserves: Racey McMath, Colton Dowell (R), Chirs Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr. could be a good fit here but with him already suiting up for the Houston Texans, even in this hypothetical scenario we're not going to ask him to run double-duty. Instead, the Tennessee Titans get the No. 2 wide receiver from Ohio State and on most early draft boards, Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka is a savvy route-runner who shows a high football IQ and an impressive ability to read coverages by exposing windows in zone coverage. He's also good after the catch with the vision to find running lanes, the change of direction skills to make defenders miss and he fights for extra yards. The Buckeye would be an excellent slot receiver for the Titans.
Outside of Treylon Burks, Tennessee's receiving corps isn't exactly inspiring. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Phillips are the team's other expected starters out wide, and they've combined for 74 catches, 984 yards and seven touchdowns in 51 career games.
It's not a surprise that the Titans are rumored to be heavily interested in free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and they "have been more aggressive to this point" than the New England Patriots in pursuit, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.
Pairing Burks with Egbuka would give the Titans a couple of quality young receivers for Ryan Tannehill in the immediate future and Will Levis down the line.
Egbuka 2022 stats: 74 catches, 1,151 receiving yards, 10 receiving TDs, 87 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
