Fantasy Alert: Garrett Wilson Looked Like Jets' 'Best Player' in Offseason Program

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

As the 2023 fantasy football season quickly approaches, prospective owners should keep an eye on one of the top young pass-catchers in the NFL.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has quickly developed a rapport with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that the 22-year-old is poised for a big 2023 after turning heads during offseason workouts:

"Their chemistry was already obvious in OTAs, and Wilson looked like the Jets' best player in the offseason program. He looks bigger, faster and ready to take off with some competence at quarterback. I wouldn't be shocked if we're talking about Wilson as one of the five to 10 best wide receivers in the NFL by the end of the season. He's that good."

Wilson led the Jets with 83 catches, 1,103 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, and he did so with questionable quarterback play throughout the year. 2021 No. 2 pick Zack Wilson was benched twice during the year, and veterans Mike White and Joe Flacco weren't much better.

Wilson should fare better with Rodgers under center. The four-time MVP had high praise for him after their brief time together.

"I love Garrett. I mean awesome, awesome young kid," Rodgers said last month. "The whole world in front of him. He's got all the talent and ability. You need your best players to be the best people on your team. He's definitely one of them."

Fantasy managers who draft Wilson will surely reap the benefits of his new partnership with Rodgers.