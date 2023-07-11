MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Reports Before 2023 All-Star Game

2 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Over six MLB seasons, Shohei Ohtani has emerged as baseball's biggest star, a true one-of-one talent with elite hitting and pitching skills. The 29-year-old is the league-leader in both slugging percentage (.663) and batting average allowed (.189).



In this same stretch, the Los Angeles Angels have yet to reach the playoffs and haven't exactly dropped any hints about stopping their playoff drought. They entered the All-Star break with a seven-game deficit behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers and without Mike Trout, who's recovering from a broken left wrist.



Earlier this season, ESPN's Jeff Passan said Ohtani, a free agent after this season, could be traded and "will definitely leave" if the Angels' struggles continued. Despite the team's inability to gain traction, though, there's still skepticism about L.A.'s willingness to give him up.



"Logic says Ohtani has to go, but trading arguably the greatest player ever goes beyond an analytic calculation, and two people who know Angels owner Arte Moreno said Sunday that they still don't believe he will ultimately pull that trigger," Heyman reported.



Even as a rental, Ohtani would command a colossal return. If the Angels know he's likely leaving after this season anyway, they have to at least gauge his market. As painful as it would be to let go of the league's greatest talent, losing him for nothing could be catastrophic.

