Tim Tebow Ownership Group Approved for ECHL Expansion Team in Lake Tahoe

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tim Tebow's been a superstar college quarterback. An NFL playoff winner. A minor league baseball player.

And now he's a professional hockey team owner.

Tebow was announced as a co-owner of a new ECHL expansion franchise set to be located in Lake Tahoe.

"I love that sports can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact," Tebow said in a statement. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come."

David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group, LLC, will own the team with Tebow.

The ECHL is a minor league hockey league that has nearly every team affiliated with an NHL franchise. The yet-to-be-named Tahoe team will be the league's 29th franchise.

"The ECHL proudly welcomes the 29th Member Team to the League in the brand-new Tahoe Blue Event Center, expanding our geography in the western part of the continent, and creating natural rivalries for visiting fans with the Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies, and the entire Mountain Division," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement.

The Tahoe franchise will begin play starting with the 2024-25 season. Team management is expected to work in concert with the fanbase to determine a team name, logo and color scheme.