Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Draws 'Glowing Reviews'; 'Been a Game-Changer' After Trade

The New York Jets are loving life with Aaron Rodgers.

"[The] Jets are eager to work something out with Rodgers, they are just happy he's there," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday's SportsCenter. "I'm told that he's had glowing reviews in that building and has really been a game-changer since he showed up for OTAs."

It isn't the first time Fowler has reported on the positive vibes coming from New York. Here's what he had to say back in late May about the new marriage between Rodgers and the Jets:

"I'm hearing really strong reviews from people inside the Jets building on Aaron Rodgers' early returns. Some of the texts that I've been getting back are saying: 'True leadership and presence.;' 'Excellent in every aspect.;' 'As advertised;' 'Vocal in offense meetings;' 'Taking extra time with the wide receivers after practice to get on the same page;' 'Vibing with coaches.' So, these are some storylines you typically hear in late May, when the expectations aren't as hard. But it is very clear that Rodgers has come in with a winning pedigree and has set a serious tone that the team has noticed, and it is up to him as to how long that lasts."

There's always a honeymoon phase, of course. But if the Jets start 0-3 and the offense is sputtering, different reports may start leaking from the Big Apple.

There are legitimate questions about how much longer Rodgers can play at a high level at the age of 39, after all. Were some of his struggles in 2022 solely about the avulsion fracture he suffered in his thumb, or was he showing the first signs of natural decline as well?

Rodgers finished last year with 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 64.6 completion percentage. The Green Bay Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for just the fourth time since 2008, when Rodgers became the starter.

His passing yards were his lowest mark since injuries cost him nine games in 2017. His touchdowns were the fewest he's thrown since 2018, while his completion percentage was the lowest it's been since 2019 and his interceptions were the most he's thrown since 2008.

Granted, Rodgers' standards are so high that an otherwise solid statistical season for most quarterbacks is a major down year for him. Such is life as a 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time MVP.

The Jets are gambling that Rodgers has plenty left in the tank. And by all accounts, they have zero regrets about that decision thus far.