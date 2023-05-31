Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Praised as 'Excellent in Every Aspect' and 'As Advertised'

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has made a strong first impression on his new New York Jets teammates and coaches.

AS ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday's SportsCenter, it's been all rave reviews for the veteran quarterback:

"I'm hearing really strong reviews from people inside the Jets building on Aaron Rodgers' early returns. Some of the texts that I've been getting back are saying: 'True leadership and presence.;' 'Excellent in every aspect.;' 'As advertised;' 'Vocal in offense meetings;' 'Taking extra time with the wide receivers after practice to get on the same page;' 'Vibing with coaches.' So, these are some storylines you typically hear in late May, when the expectations aren't as hard. But it is very clear that Rodgers has come in with a winning pedigree and has set a serious tone that the team has noticed, and it is up to him as to how long that lasts."

There's little doubt that Rodgers will be an upgrade over Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White, the trio of quarterbacks who split the starts for the Jets last season.

Those three combined to throw for 3,931 yards, 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Poor numbers, to say the least, especially considering that none of them had a completion percentage higher than 60 percent.

Rodgers, meanwhile, threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 64.6 percent of his passes. And that came in a down year, as he battled an avulsion fracture in his right thumb.

Of course, it's fair to question whether the 39-year-old will ever play at an MVP level again. At some point, a natural regression is to be expected. But even last season's version of Rodgers is better than anything the Jets have had at quarterback in quite some time.

And Rodgers will be getting an upgrade in weaponry around him, namely at wide receiver, where the group of star-in-the-making Garrett Wilson, Rodgers' former teammate Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Corey Davis makes for a solid selection of playmakers.

Rodgers has certainly enjoyed the change of scenery, telling reporters last week his time with the Jets has "been like a dream month so far."

"Every day I wake up excited about coming to the facility," he added. "... I have an excitement about coming down Jets Drive. It was surreal, for sure, and strange to look at my locker and see No. 8. Rocking Jets gear is a little bit strange, for sure, but every day there's been a little special sign or synchronicity or cool moment that reminds me I'm in the right place."

Sounds like the Jets agree.