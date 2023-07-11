Biggest Winners and Losers of the 1st Half of The 2023 MLB Season

1 of 8

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

2023 Stats: .298/.355/.491, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 44 R, 11 SB

The best hitter thus far this season has been Shohei Ohtani. Barring injury, it's a foregone conclusion that he will be named AL MVP for the second time in his career, and there's a chance he's going to join Miguel Cabrera as the only player to win a batting triple crown in the past half-century.

Yet, in spite of Ohtani's two-way heroics, the Angels are a sub-.500 team, and he was going to become a very, very rich man this offseason regardless of how this season played out. Perhaps in light of his dominant campaign, he'll now get a 10-year, $550 million contract instead of a 10-year, $500 million contract.

It's also a near-foregone conclusion that Ronald Acuña Jr. will be named the NL MVP, on pace for roughly 40 home runs and 75 stolen bases. At least he is leading the best team in baseball, but he's already under contract through 2028. (Unless Atlanta declines its club options for 2027 and/or 2028, which ain't happening.)

But the biggest winner among hitters has to be Cody Bellinger.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old centerfielder isn't homering at anywhere near the same rate he did while winning NL MVP in 2019, but he has an .846 OPS that is 235 points higher than his .611 mark between 2021 and 2022.

The impending free agent—there's a $12 million mutual option for next season that he'll be declining in a heartbeat—isn't all the way back to what he was in his early 20's, but he's batting nearly .300 and has surely increased the total value of his upcoming contract by more than 300 percent.

We'll see how the second half of the season pans out, but aside from Ohtani and Matt Chapman, Bellinger may well now sign for more than any other hitter in the upcoming free agency cycle.

Also, there's a clause in Bellinger's contract that states he gets an extra $1 million if named the NL Comeback Player of the Year, which he's in good shape to get. It probably should go to Fernando Tatis Jr., who is having an incredible year after missing all of 2022. However, the voters will be reluctant to applaud a guy coming back from a PEDs suspension. (See: Tatis not even named to the All-Star Game.)