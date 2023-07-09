Terrell Owens: 'How in the Hell' Is John Lynch in Hall of Fame over Darren Woodson?

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens can't believe former NFL safety Darren Woodson hasn't yet been enshrined in Canton.

"I'm thinking about a guy like Darren Woodson that's not in the Hall of Fame, but John Lynch is," Owens said to Hall of Fame receiver Andre Reed on Fubo Sports' Getcha Popcorn Ready (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). "How in the hell do you quantify that?"

He continued:

"When I got with the Niners, like I said, I didn't know anything about no rivalry with the Cowboys and the Niners, I knew nothing about that. But when it comes to the game plan [it was about where is Woodson]? Granted John Lynch did some great things here and there, but I'm not looking for John [on the field]. I wasn't. But when I played from my rookie year on, and I played against the Cowboys, I had to identify [where Woodson was]. Just because a guy starts on a defense and he is the No. 1 guy back there in the secondary for that defense, for me overall in totality, that doesn't mean he's impacting what I'm going to be doing. Yeah, he has to be accounted for that day because you're game planning, but I wasn't scared of No. 47 [Lynch]. And when I was with the Eagles and he was with Denver at the time [shrugs]."

It's tough to argue that Lynch, who is now the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, isn't deserving of his place in the Hall of Fame.

He played 15 seasons (1993-07) in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos, accumulating 1,059 tackles, 13 sacks, 26 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and one-time champion.

But Woodson—who was named a finalist for the Hall for the first time in 2023 after being a semifinalist six times, though he didn't ultimately make the cut—makes a compelling case himself.

He played 12 seasons in the NFL, all with the Dallas Cowboys, posting 967 tackles, 11 sacks, 23 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro Selection and a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Perhaps his enshrinement is coming. He has at least one very vocal supporter in Owens.