Video: Wimbledon Umpire Warns Fans Not to Pop Champagne Bottles During Serves

We may have hit peak Wimbledon.

During Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva's match Sunday, the umpire admonished the crowd to refrain from opening champagne bottles while a player is serving.

Reuters (via ESPN.com) noted that All England Club policy stipulates fans are required to open corked bottles before they arrive in the stands of a court.

It's no secret Wimbledon caters to a certain type of fan and carries an aura of luxury. Popping some bubbly is a natural way to celebrate the occasion. Tens of thousands of bottles of champagne are sold during the two weeks the All England Club plays host to the Grand Slam.

Sunday wasn't the only champagne-related mishap at the legendary event over the years.

In 2019, a pair of corks flew onto the court during an encounter between Benoît Paire and Jiří Veselý. That was one of a few similar incidents in that tournament alone.

Sunday saw Andreeva upset No. 22 Potapova in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the fourth round.