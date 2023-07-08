Ravens' Roquan Smith Praised by NFL Insider: 'I Can't Believe' Bears Traded LB

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Coaches gushed over Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith and questioned why the Chicago Bears decided to trade him as part of ESPN's rankings of the top off-ball linebackers in the NFL ahead of the 2023 season.

Smith came in at No. 2 in the rankings, and according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an anonymous NFL coordinator said, "I can't believe [the Bears] let him out of their building."

Another coordinator praised Smith's all-around skill set, saying, "He's everything a linebacker is supposed to be. Doesn't have a weakness. Intelligence, versatility, consistent tackler, plus athleticism."

The Ravens acquired the 26-year-old Smith from the Bears in October in exchange for second- and fifth-round picks in 2023 and linebacker A.J. Klein.

Chicago used those picks to select Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.