Blazers' Scoot Henderson to Undergo MRI On Shoulder; Optimism Injury Isn't Serious

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Scoot Henderson's highly anticipated NBA Summer League debut was unfortunately cut short Friday night as the No. 3 overall pick suffered a right shoulder injury, according to Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report.

Henderson suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Trail Blazers' game against the Houston Rockets at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Henderson got off to a hot start and had the crowd pumped after scoring 13 of his 15 points in the first quarter. He also finished his night with five rebounds, six assists and a steal.

One of the most heralded guard prospects of the last several years, Henderson looked like he was ready to live up to all the hype that he had after a couple of seasons with the G League Ignite.

While playing against NBA players and hopefuls in the G League, he averaged 16.5 points per game to go along with 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds and one steal in 19 regular season games last year.

And with the potential departure of superstar Damian Lillard—who has requested a trade to the Miami Heat—Henderson is the future of the point guard position for the Trail Blazers.

Portland has had some bad injury luck in the Summer League the last couple of seasons, Shaedon Sharpe, last year's lottery pick, also injured his shoulder in the first game of the summer and ended up missing out on the rest of his time in Vegas.

Hopefully that isn't the case for Henderson.