MLB Home Run Derby 2023 Preview and Predictions for Stacked Bracket

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Confessions of a Baseball-aholic: I don't always watch Major League Baseball's All-Star Game, but I do always watch the Home Run Derby.

It's the most entertaining exhibition spectacle in sports.

Yes, even better than the NBA's Slam Dunk contest.

And when you inevitably tune in Monday night for the 2023 rendition of moonshots, taters and tank jobs, there will be no shortage of star power or storyline intrigue.

As a quick reminder of the format, it's a head-to-head bracket in which the better-seeded hitter will bat second in each round. (Seeds were based on home run total through July 4, with tiebreakers based on who had hit the most home runs from June 15 through July 4.)

For the first two rounds, each hitter gets three minutes—two minutes in the championship—during which time he is allowed one 45-second timeout while trying to hit as many home runs as possible. That initial two- or three-minute period will be followed by either a 30-second segment of bonus time or a 60-second segment, depending on whether the player hits two home runs that travels at least 440 feet during the first two or three minutes. No timeouts during bonus time. Most home runs advances. And if at any point the second hitter pulls ahead of the first hitter, the round ends right then and there.

In the case of a tie, each hitter gets another 60 seconds (no timeouts). And if there's still a tie after 60 seconds, they'll do three-swing swing-offs until the tie is finally broken. [There were multiple swing-offs in the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs. Joc Pederson classic from 2019.]

With that out of the way, let's talk about each participant in this year's Derby, including video clips of the three longest home runs each player has hit this season, followed by our round-by-round predictions of how it'll all play out.