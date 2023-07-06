DeAndre Hopkins Says He'll Retire from NFL When He's No Longer a 1,000-Yard WR

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins still hasn't found his next team, but whichever club signs him can take solace knowing the 31-year-old plans on playing as long as he is productive.

"I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1k-yard receiver," he said on Threads. "With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I'm 37 the way I feel."

Hopkins has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards six different times in his career with the most recent time coming in 2020.

Yet he played just 10 games in 2021 and nine games last year due to injuries and a suspension. Like he said, he surely would have reached the mark in 2022 for the Arizona Cardinals if he was on the field for all 17 games.

The Clemson product tallied 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games and seemed to be unstoppable even after missing time with the suspension he was given for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins also notably pointed out how great he feels at the current time, which might catch the eyes of teams looking for wide receiver help.

Perhaps there are some concerns about his durability moving forward since he turned 31 years old in June, but he seems ready to play until his late 30s as someone who continues to put up impressive numbers.

A multiyear deal could be in the cards if a potential suitor believes he can live up to the standard he is setting for himself.