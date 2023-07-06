Carlton Davis: Bucs Will 'Wreck S--t' Without Tom Brady; NFL in for 'Rude Awakening'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis has a message for anyone who is overlooking his team after Tom Brady's retirement.

"We're about to do it to 'em," Davis said, per Tyler Dunne of Go Long (h/t Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports). "Anybody who feels we've lost Tom—and lost something—is going to be in for a rude awakening. A rude awakening. Tom was a great addition for us, but obviously it's a team sport. Obviously, you need components to be successful. We still have those components. And I'm only getting better."

The defense will be a major part of Tampa Bay's effort to win a third straight NFC South crown, and the cornerback is not lacking confidence in his unit.

"We're going to wreck s--t. Like, wreck s--t. Interceptions. Turnovers," Davis said. "Plays will be made. I will say. Plays. Will. Be. Made."

One thing working in Tampa Bay's favor is the NFC South.

It won the division last season with an 8-9 record as the only team without double-digit losses. Davis believes the level of competition will be even lower in 2023.

"And our f--king division is worse than what it was before," he said. "So, we run through the division. Get to the playoffs. Run through the playoffs and it's the Super Bowl."

Despite his bravado, that might not necessarily be the case. The New Orleans Saints landed four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr as their new quarterback, the Atlanta Falcons added dynamic rookie Bijan Robinson to an offense that already had young playmakers in Kyle Pitts and Drake London, and the Carolina Panthers have their new franchise quarterback in Bryce Young.

Those are all major additions that could lead to more wins, while Tampa Bay will be dealing with the loss of the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

All he did in three seasons with the Buccaneers was win the Super Bowl his first year and then the division his second and third years all while playing well into his 40s. Baker Mayfield has quite the shoes to fill and will likely be the difference between a successful season and a disappointing one.

Having players such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to throw to helps, as does a strong defensive group.

Tampa Bay was ninth in the league in yards allowed per game last season and may need to be even better to help make up for the loss of Brady.

To hear Davis tell it, the defense will be better.