Predicting All 30 Team's Approach to the 2023 MLB Draft

Houston Astros (Day 1 Picks: 28th, 61st)

The Astros have been frequently linked to a pair of college pitchers with some late helium in Kent State left-hander Joe Whitman and LSU right-hander Ty Floyd. They could also be a landing spot for whoever is left of the second tier of prep and college bats, with Miami third baseman Yohandy Morales a popular fit in mock drafts.

"Floyd has the vertical fastball/breaking ball attack Houston covets and there are basically no college arms left," wrote Longenhagen.

Los Angeles Angels (Day 1 Picks: 11th)

The Angels are a prime candidate to go with the best available player on the board at No. 11 overall, and college pitchers Rhett Lowder (Wake Forest) and Hurston Waldrep (Florida) both profile as arms that could move quickly through the minors leagues.

"The Angels were associated with toolsy high schoolers early during my intel gathering, but that has shifted to the hit tool-driven college guys and polished arms who can be run up the minor league ladder quickly, which is consistent with their recent approach," wrote Longenhagen.

Oakland Athletics (Day 1 Picks: 6th, 39th, 41st)

The Athletics have almost exclusively been tied to college hitters, which could put them in an interesting position if Walker Jenkins or Max Clark falls out of the top five. Would they go above-slot to sign one of those prep outfielders and take away from their next two picks? Assuming the top five plays out as expected, Jacob Wilson (Grand Canyon), Jacob Gonzalez (Ole Miss), Kyle Teel (Virginia) and Brayden Taylor (TCU) seem to be the names they are mulling over. They could then snag Virginia third baseman Jake Gelof at No. 39 overall to reunite him with his brother in the minors.

"There's very little discussion of any high school players," wrote Law.

Seattle Mariners (Day 1 Picks: 22nd, 29th, 30th, 57th)

The Mariners have a chance to significantly bolster their farm system with three of the top 30 picks in this year's draft, but there doesn't seem to be a consensus on how they will attack those three selections.

"So the betting is still that the Mariners go college (at No. 22) and then go hog wild at 29/30 with high-ceiling high school guys. (Yohandy) Morales and Brock Wilken would be the most obvious fits of guys who might "fall" to this point," wrote Law.

"There's a lot of chatter that they'll take three high school players and could start by plucking (Blake) Mitchell, (Colt) Emerson, (Bryce) Eldridge or shortstop George Lombard Jr.," wrote Callis.

"With three high Day 1 picks, there are lots of options for mixing things up. The industry suspicion is that they take two high school position players and one pitcher," wrote McDaniel.

Texas Rangers (Day 1 Picks: 4th)

It's a coin toss between Walker Jenkins and Max Clark for the Rangers, assuming the top three picks play out as expected. That will give them another top-100 caliber outfield prospect to pair with Evan Carter in their farm system. They don't pick again until No. 108, so they will be eyeing potential Day 1 talents that slip out of the first two rounds for an above-slot deal with their next pick.

"Langford won't get past the Rangers but probably won't get to them either. So Texas would come down to Jenkins versus Clark, which could go either way," wrote Callis.