Pete Alonso, Mookie Betts, Guerrero, Full 2023 MLB Home Run Derby Bracket Revealed

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced the full field and bracket for Monday's Home Run Derby (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Here are the matchups:

No. 1 Luis Robert Jr. vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez



No. 3 Mookie Betts vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.



No. 4 Adolis García vs. 5. Randy Arozarena



And below is each player's Derby résumé:

Adolis García, OF, Texas Rangers

García, a 2021 All-Star, has continued his emergence as one of the most dynamic sluggers in baseball, blasting 21 homers to go along with an AL-leading 69 RBI. He's on pace to set a career high in homers this season after accumulating 31 dingers in 2021 and 27 last season.

Luis Robert Jr., OF, Chicago White Sox

Robert is having an amazing year, blasting a career-high 25 home runs through 84 games. He also has an impressive .916 OPS. The first-time All-Star is a dark horse to win this event.

Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles

The 24-year-old has 24 homers in 194 career games over the last two seasons, including 11 this year. He's a first-time All-Star this year.

Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

Alonso has already participated in three Home Run Derbies, winning the event in both 2019 and 2021. He would join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time winner of the event if he prevailed this year. He'll be one of the favorites and has blasted 25 dingers this season, making him one of the few bright spots for the struggling Mets.

Randy Arozarena, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Arozarena is on pace to smash his previous high in home runs (20 in both 2021 and 2022), with 16 dingers already on the season. He is also an All-Star Game starter this season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if his penchant for coming up big in the clutch in October was also reflected on the Derby stage.

Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

The seven-time All-Star has never participated in the Derby, but he'll be a threat to win the contest in his maiden voyage. He's hit 20 or more homers seven times in his career, 30 or more homers three times and already has 23 dingers this season. This could be the first season he crosses the 40-homer threshold, and he's not to be overlooked in this event.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays

Alonso won the 2019 Derby but Guerrero stole the show, setting records for most homers in a round (40) and most overall homers in a Derby (91). The exciting young slugger blasted 48 dingers in 2021 and 32 last season, though his power numbers (13 homers, 54 RBI, .804 OPS) have been a touch more muted this year (at least by his own lofty standards). Still, he has the sort of power to make him a major threat at the Derby.

Julio Rodríguez, OF, Seattle Mariners

One of the game's brightest young stars is back in the Derby for the second consecutive year. He was a wildly entertaining participant last year, blasting an event-high 81 homers, though he lost to Juan Soto in the final. With 41 homers in 214 career games, there's no doubt he brings major pop to this competition.