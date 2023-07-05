White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. Joins 2023 MLB HR Derby Alongside Pete Alonso, Betts

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

As long as Luis Robert Jr. is going to be in Seattle next week after he was named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career, he may as well hit some home runs as well.

The Chicago White Sox star revealed on his Instagram page Wednesday that he will participate in Monday's Home Run Derby ahead of Tuesday's game.

Here is the list of participants confirmed to be competing in the derby:

Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

While Robert has always been a formidable player for the White Sox, his fourth season in the league is turning into a breakout one.

He was a Gold Glover as a rookie in 2020, reached double-digit home runs in each of his first three campaigns and finished the 2021 season with a .338 batting average, but every part of his game seems to be coming together in 2023.

The 25-year-old is slashing .276/.336/.580 with 25 home runs, 49 RBI and eight stolen bases through his first 84 games. He is well on track to play more than 98 games in the first time in his career, and, most importantly when it comes to the Home Run Derby, he has already sailed past his previous high mark of 13 home runs in a season.

Robert is tied with Alonso at third in the league in home runs behind only Shohei Ohtani (31) and Matt Olson (28).

Yet the White Sox slugger will have his work cut out for him if he is going to win the Derby.

Alonso is a juggernaut in the event with titles in 2019 and 2021. If he wins again, he will join Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. (1994, 1998 and 1999) as the only three-time winners of the Derby.

Then there is Rodríguez, who will be the crowd favorite in front of the home fans in Seattle. While he was the runner-up to Juan Soto in last year's event, he put on a show in the opening rounds at Dodger Stadium and looked like someone who can win multiple Derbies throughout his career.