Julio Rodríguez, Wander Franco, Kyle Tucker Among 2023 MLB All-Star Game Replacements

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

One of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball, Aaron Judge, is unavailable for this year's All-Star Game due to injury. Luckily, one of the best players in the sport was able to replace him.

MLB announced the following injury replacements:

American League

Tampa Bay Rays SS Wander Franco replaces New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge

Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez replaces Houston Astros OF/DH Yordan Álvarez

Houston Astros OF Kyle Tucker replaces Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout

Seattle Mariners RHP George Kirby replaces Tampa Bay Rays LHP Shane McClanahan

National League

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar replaces Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw

Franco, 22, was arguably the biggest All-Star Game snub. The young superstar is hitting .283 this season with nine homers, 42 RBI, 46 runs, 26 stolen bases and a .802 OPS. His 4.2 WAR leads all AL position players.

It will be his first All-Star Game.

Rodríguez, 22, isn't quite on pace to replicate his epic rookie season that saw him earn AL Rookie of the Year honors last year. But he's still been excellent for the host Seattle Mariners, hitting .246 with 13 homers, 46 RBI, 50 runs, 20 stolen bases and a .723 OPS.

Like Franco, he's one of the ascendant young stars in the game. He'll be making both his second All-Star and Home Run Derby appearances this July

Tucker, 26, was an All-Star last season. This year he's hitting .295 with 13 homers, 55 RBI, 45 runs, 14 stolen bases and a .857 OPS. That he didn't make the All-Star Game without an injury replacement is a testament to just how loaded the American League was at the outfield positions.

Bednar, 28, was also an All-Star last season. This year he's 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 37 strikeouts in 31.1 innings and 16 saves.

Finally, the 25-year-old Kirby is heading to his first All-Star Game in just his second season. He's 7-7 this season with a 3.21 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 86 strikeouts across 16 starts and 101 total innings.

He's one of three Mariners, the host team, in this year's Midsummer Classic. The game will take place on July 11 at T-Mobile Park (8 p.m. ET, FOX).