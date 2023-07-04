Michael Vick Encourages Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa to Bulk Up, Avoid Hits amid Injuries

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

From one lefty signal-caller to another, Michael Vick has some advice for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his health.

Tagovailoa, 25, dealt with several injuries last year, including multiple concussions. And while appearing on Tyreek Hill's It Needed To Be Said podcast, Vick took the opportunity to air out one key change that the 2020 No. 5 pick needs to make.

"I just think he's got to bulk up a little bit," Vick said of Tagovailoa. "Get a little bit bigger. Get stronger. As you grow into your man body, that's what needs to happen. Ain't nothing wrong with picking up another 10 pounds, 15 pounds. ... Don't get hit. Don't get knocked around."

After missing four games last season, Tagovailoa has been proactive in finding ways to keep himself on the field. He has reportedly been taking jiu-jitsu lessons throughout the offseason to learn how to fall and avoid further head injury.

And it already seems like he's heeded Vick's advice.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported back in May that the former Alabama star is looking bigger and stronger and that he's set to wear a new helmet in 2023.

When Tagovailoa was on the field last season, he was pretty elite. He finished the season throwing for a career-high 3,548 yards to go along with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.8 percent of his passes.

He also led the league with a 105.5 passer rating in his first season with Hill on the roster.

While on the podcast, Hill reiterated his claims of Tagovailoa having the most accurate pass in the entire league. And while Vick didn't totally agree with that statement, he did show some admiration for the young star's game.

"I ain't gonna say the most accurate, I'm just saying like his ball — he throw a catchable ball," Vick said. "He throw a real catchable ball. If you watch what he did in college . . . every ball was on the money. Soft, right where the receiver [was], in stride."

Now, he's just hoping that the world will be able to see more of it come next season.