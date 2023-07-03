X

    NFL Scout: Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry 'Up There With' Sauce Gardner, Stingley Jr.

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 3, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 31: Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) celebrates a big pass breakup in the endzone during the Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry already has the coolest nickname in college football. He might also be its best cornerback, which bodes well for his NFL future.

    "McKinstry is the dude," an AFC scout who covers the SEC told ESPN's Matt Miller. "He's up there with [Derek] Stingley Jr., Sauce [Gardner] & Co. as a college corner. He looks like a top-10 pick already."

    Stingley, 22, was the No. 3 overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL draft. In nine games during his rookie season he logged 43 tackles, an interception and a sack.

    Gardner, 22, went one pick later and had one of the most impressive rookie seasons for a cornerback in recent memory, notching 75 tackles, an NFL-leading 20 passes defensed and two interceptions in 17 games. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year and was both a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection.

    If McKinstry is on the level of either player, he's going to be an excellent addition for an NFL team in a year. In 22 college games he's registered 61 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and 16 passes defensed, and a big senior season will result in his name being called very early in April's draft.

