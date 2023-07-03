NFL GM: USC's Caleb Williams 'Is Patrick Mahomes' of 2024 NFL Draft QB Prospects

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and he's already earned some lofty comparisons around the league.

"Williams is Patrick Mahomes, but we didn't know Mahomes was him yet [when he was drafted in 2017]," an NFL general manager told ESPN's Matt Miller.

All Mahomes has done since being the No. 10 pick in the 2017 draft is win two Super Bowls, two MVP awards, be elected to five Pro Bowls and win the 2018 Offensive Player of the Year award.

Not too shabby.

One thing he never did, however, is win the Heisman Trophy, something Williams did last season with the Trojans as a sophomore after throwing for 4,357 yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes.

If he comes anywhere close to replicating that production, he's a safe bet to pencil in as the top overall selection next April. Whether he hits the levels Mahomes has achieved, however, is another question entirely.