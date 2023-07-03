Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Monday

Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from MondayJuly 3, 2023
The main draw for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships opened Monday at London's All England Club.
Novak Djokovic, who's looking to complete the third leg of a calendar Grand Slam, met Pedro Cachín to get his title defense underway, while top-seeded Iga Świątek took on Lin Zhu.
Casper Ruud, Coco Gauff, Venus Williams, Jessica Pegula and Andrey Rublev were among the other notable stars stepping onto the court.
Here are some of the headline-grabbing results.
Monday Results
Men's Singles
No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. Pedro Chacín 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4)
No. 4 Casper Ruud def. Laurent Lokoli 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3
No. 7 Andrey Rublev def. Max Purcell 6-3, 7-5, 6-4
Michael Mmoh def. No. 11 Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-4
No. 14 Lorenzo Musetti def. Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-1, 7-5
No. 17 Hubert Hurkacz def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-4, 6-4
Tomás Barrios Vera def. Sebastián Báez 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(2)
Aslan Karatsev def. Luca Van Assche 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4
Maximilian Marterer def. Borna Gojo 7-5, 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-4
Jordan Thompson def. Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3
Liam Broady def. Constant Lestienne 6-1, 6-3, 7-5
David Goffin def. Fábián Marozsán 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0
Corentin Moutet def. Richard Gasquet 6-3, 7-5, 7-5
Jaume Munar def. John Isner 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
J.J. Wolf def. Enzo Couacaud 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(4)
Women Singles
No. 1 Iga Świątek def. Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-3
No. 4 Jessica Pegula def. Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-7(8), 6-3
No. 5 Caroline Garcia def. Katie Volynets 6-4, 6-3
Sofia Kenin def. No. 7 Coco Gauff 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
No. 11 Daria Kasatkina def. Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-4
No. 12 Veronika Kudermetova def. Kaia Kanepi 7-6(4), 6-4
No. 14 Belinda Bencic def. Katie Swan 7-5, 6-2
Ana Bogdan def. No. 15 Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(1), 7-6(4)
No. 19 Victoria Azarenka def. Yue Yuan 6-4, 7-5, 6-4
No. 23 Magda Linette def. Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2
No. 28 Elise Mertens def. Viktória Hrunčáková 7-6(2), 6-2
No. 30 Petra Martić def. Linda Fruhvirtova 7-5, 6-7(5), 4-1(ret.)
Elina Svitolina def. Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3
Cristina Bucșa def. Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9)
Diane Parry def. Harriet Dart 6-7(4), 6-0, 6-4
Nadia Podoroska def. Tereza Martincová 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4
Barbora Strýcová def. Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 7-5
Alycia Parks def. Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4, 6-3
Lesia Tsurenko def. Claire Liu 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
Leylah Fernandez def. Kateryna Baindl 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
Full results available at Wimbledon's official site
Djokovic, Świątek Cruise in Opening Round
Both Djokovic and Świątek prevailed in straight sets in the opening round.
Cachín pushed Djokovic to a tiebreaker in the third set, but it was an otherwise one-sided affair between the two. The four-time reigning Wimbledon champion recorded 13 aces and 45 winners in his 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory. He also earned 11 break-point opportunities, converting four.
It was a typical Djokovic win early in a major tournament as he looked a class above his opponent while still seeming to hold something back and save his best tennis for the later rounds.
Wimbledon is the lone Grand Slam in which Świątek hasn't reached at least the semifinal, and she looks determined to change that this year. She needed just 81 minutes to breeze past Zhu.
Świątek jumped ahead 5-0 in the first set and broke Zhu's serve three times in the second. The 22-year-old showed few signs of experiencing any lingering effects of the illness that forced her to withdraw from the Bad Hamburg Open.
"I wanted to see how today was going to go," she said after the match. "I'm happy I had time to recover and before a Grand Slam you don't want to risk being too fatigued. I feel like I am in the rhythm, so that's all good."
Pegula Averts Early Upset
Everything went according to plan for Pegula in the first set as she easily claimed the opening frame.
The windy conditions caused her all kinds of problems on serve in the second set, though. She committed three double faults and managed to land just 56 percent of her first serves in. Both of those factors helped provide a Davis with a golden opportunity to level the match up.
Despite her struggles, Pegula had three match-point chances in the tiebreaker and failed to capitalize on any of them.
When the No. 3 seed began the third set by dropping serve, she appeared to be in serious danger of seeing her Wimbledon run come to an end in the first round.
Instead, Pegula broke Davis right back in the next game to show she wasn't rattled in the slightest. She held serve and led 4-3 heading into the set's eighth game before getting the crucial break she needed and eventually securing the win.
Auger-Aliassime Sent Packing in 4 Sets
There weren't many surprises as the event got started—certainly nothing approaching Daniil Medvedev's first-round upset in the French Open in May. Michael Mmoh changed that when he toppled No. 11 Félix Auger-Aliassime in four sets.
The margins between the two were razor-thin in the first three sets, which all went to tiebreakers.
Auger-Aliassime used his power to overcome his generally sloppy play as he racked up 17 aces and 49 winners over the course of the match. Still, he was unable to put much of a dent in Mmoh's service game.
The 25-year-old American won 82 percent of his first-service points and even managed to claim more than 50 percent (22-of-42) of his points on second serve.
A fourth straight tiebreaker looked destined to unfold until Auger-Aliassime suddenly found himself serving to stay alive at 30-40 and trailing 4-5. He hit his second serve into the net and that was all she wrote. It was the eighth double fault for the Canadian, who also committed 64 unforced errors.