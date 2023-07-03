Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Winners and Losers from Monday

2 of 4

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Both Djokovic and Świątek prevailed in straight sets in the opening round.

Cachín pushed Djokovic to a tiebreaker in the third set, but it was an otherwise one-sided affair between the two. The four-time reigning Wimbledon champion recorded 13 aces and 45 winners in his 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory. He also earned 11 break-point opportunities, converting four.

It was a typical Djokovic win early in a major tournament as he looked a class above his opponent while still seeming to hold something back and save his best tennis for the later rounds.

Wimbledon is the lone Grand Slam in which Świątek hasn't reached at least the semifinal, and she looks determined to change that this year. She needed just 81 minutes to breeze past Zhu.

Świątek jumped ahead 5-0 in the first set and broke Zhu's serve three times in the second. The 22-year-old showed few signs of experiencing any lingering effects of the illness that forced her to withdraw from the Bad Hamburg Open.

"I wanted to see how today was going to go," she said after the match. "I'm happy I had time to recover and before a Grand Slam you don't want to risk being too fatigued. I feel like I am in the rhythm, so that's all good."