Knicks' Josh Hart Completes Team USA 2023 FIBA World Cup Roster with Reaves, Edwards

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart confirmed on Twitter that he will be playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup this August.

He will join Knicks guard Jalen Brunson on the 12-man roster.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

The first FIBA World Cup since 2019 is set to take place from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Team USA opens play with a match against New Zealand on August 26 before facing Greece and Jordan in the group stage.

Hart provided the Knicks with a boost at the trade deadline last season. Now Brown, who played in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, will hope he brings similar energy to Team USA.

In their last World Cup appearance, Team USA ended up in seventh place, the worst finish in tournament history for an American team with NBA players.

Hart's addition to the team finishes out Team USA's 12-man roster, which was assembled by managing director Grant Hill, coach Steve Kerr and general manager Sean Ford, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon.

Standout roster members include Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves, as well as 2023 All-Stars in Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards and Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The rest of the roster will reportedly be rounded out by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, Brooklyn Nets small forward Mikal Bridges and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, Charania and Vardon reported.

On this roster, Hart could potentially play a similar second-unit role as to what he brought to the Knicks last season.

Hart will stay in New York on a $12.9 million player option in 2023-24, per Wojnarowski, after successfully boosting the team's second unit alongside Immanuel Quickley after his trade from the Portland Trail Blazers at the 2023 deadline. In 25 games playing off the bench with the Knicks, Hart shot 58.9 percent, including 51.9 percent from behind the arc.

Team USA will hope to see him shooting at similar rates this summer as the squad looks to earn the country's first World Cup gold medal since 2014. Before the competition starts, the team will play five games at the USA Basketball Showcase starting August 7 in Las Vegas.