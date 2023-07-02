Hunter Johnson, Parris Todd Win at 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships Series

Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

Championship Sunday at the Association for Pickleball Professionals (APP) Newport Beach Open in Newport Beach, California, did not disappoint.

The tournament is one of the National Championships Series events throughout the year for USA Pickleball, and a record-setting number of people were on hand. As CBS Los Angeles noted, the more than 1,400 players across various levels made it the APP's largest-ever tournament.

While some at the Tennis and Pickleball Club in Newport Beach were there for their first tournament experience, a number of the sport's biggest stars also participated.

Sunday alone brought high-profile matches with championships in the women's pro singles, men's pro singles, mixed pro doubles, men's pro doubles and women's pro doubles taking center stage.

Here is a look at Sunday's marquee results:

Women's Pro Singles: Parris Todd defeats Megan Fudge

Men's Pro Singles: Hunter Johnson defeats Quang Duong

Mixed Pro Doubles: Parris Todd/Hunter Johnson vs. Allison Harris/Andre Mick

Men's Pro Doubles: Pesa Teoni/Andrei Daescu vs. Spencer Lanier/Richard Livornese Jr.

Women's Pro Doubles: Parris Todd/Simone Jardim vs. Rianna Valdes/Evgenia Erokhina

Fans couldn't have asked for a better showdown in the women's pro's singles gold-medal match than the one between top-seeded Parris Todd and second-seeded Megan Fudge.

Todd wasted no time seizing initial control with an 11-2 win in the first game, and it seemed like she would cruise to the title. However, Fudge bounced right back in the second game and forced a decisive third.

The top seed ultimately prevailed, but it was a hard-fought win.

Todd wasn't the only No. 1 seed to take home a single's title Sunday, as Hunter Johnson defeated Quang Duong on the men's side. It was a back-and-forth first game, but he had little trouble with the qualifier by the end and captured gold.

It was the start of a busy day for both Johnson and, especially, Todd.

They are playing partners in the mixed pro doubles final match, while Todd will also take the court for the women's pro doubles as playing partners with Simone Jardim.