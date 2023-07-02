Packers Rumors: QB Jordan Love 'Leaps and Bounds Better' from Previous Years

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love "looked leaps and bounds better than he did a year or two years ago" during a recent workout, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Looks more refined, the way he holds the ball, his command overall," Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter. "And that person said, 'There's a reason why the Packers players are stomping for Love publicly.' So, he's made a lot of growth. They're going to see where that goes."

The third-year QB is making a strong impression on his teammates as well.

Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins said Monday on Good Morning Football that Green Bay will miss Aaron Rodgers but that Love has exuded a level of confidence from the moment he walked in the door.

"So we know that he's a good player and just ready to go on Sunday or whenever we play," Jenkins said. "In OTAs, I've seen a lot of good things from Jordan, a lot of leadership—he stepped up as a leader a lot—so I'm very excited for his future and ready to play with him."

In has been an admittedly small sample, Love was showing some improvement between his first and second seasons.

He went 19-of-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown and an interception when he started in place of Rodgers in a 2021 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. When coming on for an injured Rodgers midway through a clash against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, he threw for 113 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts.

Nobody truly knows how Love will perform until the 2023 campaign opens. For now, the 24-year-old seems to be justifying Green Bay's decision to identify him as Rodgers' successor.