Rays' Randy Arozarena to Compete in 2023 MLB HR Derby; Joins Guerrero, Rodríguez

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays star outfielder Randy Arozarena is the latest entry into this year's Home Run Derby, MLB announced Saturday.

He joins Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez.

Arozarena, 28, is having a career year at the dish, hitting .288 with 15 homers, 57 RBI, 51 runs, nine stolen bases and an .885 OPS. He hit 20 homers in each of the prior two seasons, to that point his career high.

This year, he stands to shatter that mark, so his invitation to the Derby makes plenty of sense.