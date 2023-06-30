LSU's Paul Skenes is Best College Pitcher 'in 20 Years,' MLB Scout Says Before Draft

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

It's safe to say expectations are high for LSU's Paul Skenes with the MLB draft approaching.

Incredibly high, in fact.

One MLB scout said the right-hander is the best college pitcher "in 20 years," per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

While that is quite the praise, the 21-year-old was dominant this past season. He finished with a 12-2 record, 1.69 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 209 strikeouts in 122.2 innings for the Tigers. His presence was a major reason LSU won the College World Series title.

Now attention turns to the 2023 MLB draft, which starts on Sunday, July 9, in Seattle ahead of the All-Star Game.

Jim Callis of MLB.com projected Skenes to go No. 2 overall to the Washington Nationals in a mock draft. Skenes' LSU teammate, outfielder Dylan Crews, went No. 1 in the mock to the Pittsburgh Pirates.